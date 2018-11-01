Money Marketing
Legal & General grabs RBC wealth management boss for board post

By

Legal & General has appointed former Royal Bank of Canada head of wealth management George Lewis to its board.

Lewis takes on a non-executive directorship with the insurer, and will sit on its audit, nominations and risk committees.

At RBC, Lewis was responsible for the firm’s global asset and wealth management and insurance businesses from 2012 to 2015, with roles across its capital markets and investment banking divisions before that.

Legal & General said in a statement that Lewis’ “experience in growing RBC’s global asset management business in the US, UK, Asia and other international markets will be important as the group seeks to develop its Legal & General Investment Management business globally.”

LGIM has become a more active part of Legal & General in recent years. It acquired the Canvas platform from ETF Securities to enter the $4.6trn ETF market last November, and used its muscle in a number of shareholder activism fights this year.

It also received regulatory approval for a new business unit in Dublin as it plans to shift part of its operations in preparation for Brexit so it can continue serving global markets.

