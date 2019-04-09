Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Legal & General explores in-house lifetime mortgage advice

By

Legal and General LG Interior 480Legal & General is looking to provide financial advice on its Home Finance range of products.

It says the move is a response to customer demand for a Legal & General branded advice service for its lifetime mortgage products.

Legal & General says that while the later life lending market was the fastest-growing part of the mortgage market last year, more conversations need to happen about lifetime mortgages as a normal part of retirement planning.

Since 2015, Legal & General Home Finance has offered its customers access to advice on its lifetime mortgage products through Key (formerly Key Retirement), operating under the brand name The Retirement Lending Advisers. This relationship will continue through any transition arrangements and beyond.

Subject to regulatory approval, a lifetime mortgage advice service would form part of the Retail Retirement division of Legal & General.

Grant Hughes, formerly head of financial planning at Mercer and chief executive officer of Jelf Financial Planning, has joined Legal & General to work with strategy and commercial director Sara McLeish to take the plans forward.

Legal & General Retail Retirement chief executive officer Chris Knight says: “As a generation of asset-rich, cash-poor retirees increasingly look to release their housing wealth, demand for lifetime mortgages will continue to grow. While we will continue to develop new and innovative products, we believe the next challenge for this market is to match demand more closely with distribution.”

Legal & General Retail Retirement strategy and commercial director Sara McLeish: “Lifetime mortgages can transform people’s lives, providing security, dignity and enjoyment in later life. We look forward to continued close collaboration with Key and with all our intermediary partners, as we work together to bring later life lending into the mainstream.”

Recommended

Healthcare generic

National IFA ties with charity to advise 2,200 medics

National advice firm Chase de Vere has agreed a partnership to provide advice to a medical leadership charity with 2,200 members. Chase de Vere Medical is a branch of the national IFA which specialises in advising healthcare professionals. Its 65 advisers will provide advice to the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management. FMLM is a […]
4

Platforms adding needless tools in ‘paranoid’ bid for survival

Experts claim platforms are “running scared” and creating investment research tools that advisers do not want out of “paranoia” in a bid for self-preservation at Money Marketing Interactive today. The Lang Cat consulting director Steven Nelson says it is not surprising platforms keep adding investment tools that many advisers would prefer to buy in from […]

Spring Statement Pounds
4

Standard Life Aberdeen staff anger over ‘zero bonuses’

Standard Life Aberdeen staff are are up in arms after the group has cut bonuses to many staff and has handed others zero – a “doughnut” payout – according to The Telegraph. Bonuses across the company have dropped significantly after it saw more than £40bn outflows during 2018, the paper reports. One insider told The […]

Danby Bloch: The new tax year’s rates, reliefs and rules

Saturday 6 April heralds the start of a new tax year. Out with the old and in with the new rates, reliefs and rules. Tax planning is one of the aspects of advisers’ propositions that clients really value and are prepared to pay for, so make sure you are on top of the changes. The […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS bolsters compensation for steelworkers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has issued an update about its compensation decisions for British Steel Pension Scheme members affected by the failure of IFA Active Wealth. It comes ahead of a debate tomorrow in parliament led by MP Nick Smith about the steelworkers’ case. In January the FSCS said it would change the way claims […]

Billy Burrows: Three mistakes damaging client engagement

As advisers, we want to help people make the right decisions at retirement, but many people do not want to help themselves by properly engaging with us. People used to be more open to taking advice and more trusting of experts but there seems to be a lot less of that now. This has not […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com