Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Legal battle heats up over ‘discriminatory’ pension reforms

By

Westiminster houses of parliamentPublic sector workers are due to launch a legal challenge against the government claiming that 2015 reforms to pensions were discriminatory.

The Guardian reports that cases are due to hit the employment tribunal, and are being readied by London law firm Leigh Day on behalf of doctors and teachers.

The firm hit the headlines two years ago when it won a similar case on behalf of judges who claimed their pension entitlements were cut unfairly.

The Supreme Court refused to allow an appeal this summer after the government challenged the decision.

The mass claims would mark the latest in a campaign to change pension terms for doctors, who claim they are having to work less hours or retire earlier to avoid facing significant pension tax bills.

The Guardian reports that trade body the British Medical Association is helping manage legal actions on behalf of doctors.

However, The National Education Union is not throwing its weight behind the teachers’ legal action until any compensation applied across the public sector in light of the judges’ successful claim is decided.

Leigh Day partner Nigel Mackay says: “The government is short-changing hundreds of thousands of hard-working doctors and teachers.

“Public sector pension schemes have been known to provide better than average benefits to reflect the valuable contribution that those in the public sector make to society. However, the changes made by the government have unfairly left younger public sector workers out of pocket.”

Recommended

Army-Boots-Military-War-Battle-700.jpg
3

Annual allowance taper should go, army pensions chief says

The chief executive of the Forces Pension Society, the military’s pensions watchdog, has backed calls to scrap the annual allowance taper. Speaking to the Financial Times, major general Neil Marshall says that the government’s current plans to introduce flexibility to the taper amid criticism it is causing high-ranking doctors to cut their hours or retire […]

IFAs shying away from exposing clients to volatility

Advisers are reluctant to increase the investment risk of clients who stagger their retirement, according to research commissioned by life insurer LV=. The study given exclusively to Money Marketing sheds light on the investment challenges advisers face when dealing with clients who are likely to be in drawdown. Forty-four per cent of advisers say they […]
15

FCA contingent charging ban will increase advice gap, research says  

The FCA’s proposal to ban contingent charging will increase the advice gap, advisers say. Research conducted by Aegon and consultancy Opinium sheds light on what advisers think of the watchdog’s proposals. The regulator proposed a ban on contingent charging for defined benefit transfers in its latest attempt to stop unsuitable advice last month. The decision […]
2

Steve Webb: State pension advice clients will thank you for

Advisers used to worrying about clients hitting lifetime limits on pension tax relief or focused on tax planning for clients with seven figure estates may be surprised to hear it could be useful to discuss the humble state pension with clients. But if the response to the recent state pension webinars I have hosted is […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Openwork-owned asset manager launches new funds

Openwork’s asset management arm, Omnis Investments, is launching nine new funds and appointing four new investment managers. The new funds are launching with the aim to deliver “increased diversification” and asset class specialisation. RWC Partners, Hermes Investment Management, AXA Investment Managers and Fulcrum Asset Management have been appointed to manage the new funds. RWC will […]

Investors ‘ignored’ by LC&F linked mini-bond provider

Some investors holding money with Blackmore Bonds are yet to receive July interest payments, despite the firm’s insistence all funds have been transferred and cleared. One such investor has told Money Marketing they have been “ignored” by Blackmore. Chief executive of the mini-bond provider Patrick McCreesh told Money Marketing this week that some investors holding Isas […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com