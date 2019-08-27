Legal battle heats up over ‘discriminatory’ pension reforms

Public sector workers are due to launch a legal challenge against the government claiming that 2015 reforms to pensions were discriminatory.

The Guardian reports that cases are due to hit the employment tribunal, and are being readied by London law firm Leigh Day on behalf of doctors and teachers.

The firm hit the headlines two years ago when it won a similar case on behalf of judges who claimed their pension entitlements were cut unfairly.

The Supreme Court refused to allow an appeal this summer after the government challenged the decision.

The mass claims would mark the latest in a campaign to change pension terms for doctors, who claim they are having to work less hours or retire earlier to avoid facing significant pension tax bills.

The Guardian reports that trade body the British Medical Association is helping manage legal actions on behalf of doctors.

However, The National Education Union is not throwing its weight behind the teachers’ legal action until any compensation applied across the public sector in light of the judges’ successful claim is decided.

Leigh Day partner Nigel Mackay says: “The government is short-changing hundreds of thousands of hard-working doctors and teachers.

“Public sector pension schemes have been known to provide better than average benefits to reflect the valuable contribution that those in the public sector make to society. However, the changes made by the government have unfairly left younger public sector workers out of pocket.”