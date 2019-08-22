Legal battle between South Africa’s Old Mutual and ex-chief executive continues

The former head of South-African headquartered financial services group Old Mutual Limited is suing the firm over wrongful termination, the company has said, as a legal battle between the pair drags on.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Old Mutual had fired Peter Moyo over a disagreement around dividend approvals.

Old Mutual claims that Moyo sanctioned payments from other companies he had an interest in, particular medical device group NMT, at a time when Old Mutual was entitled to funds, with Moyo personally benefiting by some £1.65m and failing to inform the committee charged with overseeing the NMT relationship.

Moyo has hit back with legal proceedings, however. In a note on Old Mutual’s website this morning, the firm says that while “engaging extensively with the media on this matter is not appropriate, we do think it is appropriate to communicate with shareholders to address certain key matters of concern that have been raised.”

Moyo was given six months notice that his employment would be terminated in June. Old Mutual says that after an urgent hearing in High Court, it was decided that Old Mutual was not entitled to terminate without holding a formal disciplinary process first.

Old Mutual Ltd fires CEO after conflict of interest concerns

However, Old Mutual will be appealing this judgment, and has since issued a further termination notice.

The firm says: “We respectfully disagree [with the judgment], both because we do not believe that the contract required this and because we believe that a fair and appropriate process was followed before notice was given. We are advised that there are good prospects that another court may agree with us, either in an appeal or when the merits of Mr Moyo’s case are eventually heard.

“This does not mean that Old Mutual does not respect the courts or their decisions. Old Mutual has taken careful legal advice before asking for leave to appeal the urgent court’s judgment. It is exercising a right that it has, with all due respect to the court. Its stakeholders are entitled to expect Old Mutual to appeal when, as here, it has been advised that a court decision with important implications may be overturned on appeal.”