Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Legal battle between South Africa’s Old Mutual and ex-chief executive continues

By

The former head of South-African headquartered financial services group Old Mutual Limited is suing the firm over wrongful termination, the company has said, as a legal battle between the pair drags on.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Old Mutual had fired Peter Moyo over a disagreement around dividend approvals.

Old Mutual claims that Moyo sanctioned payments from other companies he had an interest in, particular medical device group NMT, at a time when Old Mutual was entitled to funds, with Moyo personally benefiting by some £1.65m and failing to inform the committee charged with overseeing the NMT relationship.

Moyo has hit back with legal proceedings, however. In a note on Old Mutual’s website this morning, the firm says that while “engaging extensively with the media on this matter is not appropriate, we do think it is appropriate to communicate with shareholders to address certain key matters of concern that have been raised.”

Moyo was given six months notice that his employment would be terminated in June. Old Mutual says that after an urgent hearing in High Court, it was decided that Old Mutual was not entitled to terminate without holding a formal disciplinary process first.

Old Mutual Ltd fires CEO after conflict of interest concerns

However, Old Mutual will be appealing this judgment, and has since issued a further termination notice.

The firm says: “We respectfully disagree [with the judgment], both because we do not believe that the contract required this and because we believe that a fair and appropriate process was followed before notice was given. We are advised that there are good prospects that another court may agree with us, either in an appeal or when the merits of Mr Moyo’s case are eventually heard.

“This does not mean that Old Mutual does not respect the courts or their decisions. Old Mutual has taken careful legal advice before asking for leave to appeal the urgent court’s judgment. It is exercising a right that it has, with all due respect to the court. Its stakeholders are entitled to expect Old Mutual to appeal when, as here, it has been advised that a court decision with important implications may be overturned on appeal.”

Recommended
1

Former Aegon platform distribution boss heads to Morningstar

Former Aegon head of platform distribution Martin Coyle has resurfaced at investment research and management firm Morningstar. Coyle, who is well known to advisers from his frequent conference and speaking appearances, has taken on the role of head of UK business development at Morningstar, having left Aegon earlier this year after a review of its […]

Countdown clock1

One month until Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate

Money Marketing’s flagship event will return to Harrogate next month with an action-packed agenda. Join us on 12 September for Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate 2019 to share views with senior figureheads in the industry. The day of discussion and debate will explore how the advice profession can tackle issues and evolve to ready itself for […]

Old-Bailey-Justice-Court-Fine-Ban-700x450.jpg

Ex-Barclays Wealth boss censured by court after FCA battle

The Upper Tribunal has found that Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth, breached his obligation as an approved person to act with integrity. The update published on the FCA’s website today explains the reasons for the publication of the ruling. In March 2012, Tinney received a document which contained critical findings […]

Is there a safe harbour in the triage storm?

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications at Royal London Pensions, looks at how advisers differ in their approach to pension transfer and whether there’s a need for standardisation. One of the many issues on which the FCA has recently consulted is how advisers ‘triage’ clients who approach them about a potential DB to DC […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Brett Davidson: Staying competitive amid disruptors

Planning businesses have steps they can take to defend against the risk challengers will upend the market Every so often the industry conversation returns to the threat of margin compression – fancy language for the fact you may not be able to charge so much in the future. For financial planning businesses, the 1 per […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com