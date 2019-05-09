Money Marketing
LGIM announces pre-Brexit board shuffle up

By

Legal & General Investment Management has made three new appointments to the board of its Dublin-based European business, LGIM Managers (Europe).

LGIM head of investment operations Lee Toms has been elected with immediate effect.

Toms is joined by head of European institutional distribution and head of Germany, Volker Kurr, and head of finance, John Craven.

LGIM Managers chief executive Eve Finn says: “Europe remains a key strategic focus for LGIM and these appointments reflect our ongoing commitment both to our existing clients across Europe, but also to LGIM’s continued expansion in the region.

“We have the necessary experience and infrastructure in place to support our growth in the region, and to ensure we can continue to service our clients across Europe, regardless of the outcome of negotiations around the UK’s exit from the EU.”

The appointments bring the total number of LGIM Managers directors to seven.

The expanded board looks over 20 employees in the Dublin office working across risk and compliance, distribution and legal and investment management.

LGIM announced last May that it’s Europe wing had received authorisation to manage alternative investment funds located in Europe and to extend its permissions to include individual portfolio management.

