LEBC to boost software offering with in-house app

National advice firm LEBC will launch an app for its clients to better integrate their communications with advisers.

The app – to be named Hummingbird – is set to launch in Autumn.

Speaking to Money Marketing, LEBC director of public policy Kay Ingram says it will help clients understand valuations on their investments and communicate more closely with advisers.

Hummingbird will also store clients’ documents, link up to and offer access with clients’ banks and incorporate tools to analyse and track spending.

Ingram says: “We wanted to create a way for clients to really communicate with us and advisers and encourage people to take a more active role in managing their finances.”

The app is also set to provide access to a will writing service and basic life insurance and critical illness policies, working as an information interface with LEBC.

Ingram adds: “We will add developments as we go but there will be information about upcoming events, for example a budget, and how that might affect a client, as well as information on insurance credits, how to claim child benefits and various other situations.

“We really want to encourage an active interest in managing money well.”