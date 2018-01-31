LEBC reports increase in profit to £3m

LEBC Group grew its trading profit to £3m, in the 12 months ending 30 September 2017, a more than 40 per cent increase on the previous year.

The national firm reported turnover of £18.1m for period, up from £15.6m the previous year.

The firm could also be set for more profit increases at the close of this year, after acquiring Bristol-based advisory firm Aspira for £5m in December.

LEBC chief executive John McVitie says the focus for the national advice firm is on continuing the expansion of face-to-face and online advice offerings.

McVitie says: “Given the strength of demand and need for advice, bionic – the combination of individual advisers and technology – is the only viable solution.”