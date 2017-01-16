LEBC names managing directors as part of restructure

National IFA LEBC Group has appointed Nick Flynn and Jeremy MacLeod as managing directors as part of a restructure at the firm.

Flynn, previously division director of longevity, becomes managing director of LEBC’s The Retirement Adviser business.

MacLeod goes from being chief operating officer to managing director of LEBC’s Foundation business, which advises private and corporate clients.

LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says: “Our creating of these roles is driven by an ambition to continue our organic growth agenda. Going forward we have two distinct business units headed by two managing directors with significant autonomy to grow their individual areas of responsibility.

“These appointments recognise the growing size and diversity of our business and recognise the different challenges, opportunities and needs of those business streams.”