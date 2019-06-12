Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LEBC: 1950s-born women are subsidising next generations

By

Millennial man Tom Selby of AJ Bell recently argued the country could not afford a reversal of state retirement age for 1950s women and that to do so would create an unfair burden on younger generations asked to subsidise this change.

As a 1950s-born woman I would like to explain why the intergenerational subsidy is in fact from these women to the younger generation.

It has arisen from the continuous raiding of the national insurance fund by successive governments, of all persuasions, to subsidise spending in other areas. Had this raid on NI contributions not taken place, the national insurance fund would be capable of funding pensions from age 60, without the need for any taxpayer subsidy. Indeed, in the interests of gender equality, the retirement age for men and women could have been set somewhere between 60 and 65.

In the 1970s there was no auto enrolment pensions subsidised with tax relief and until the 1990s it was legal to offer women inferior pension rights to men. Rights to a frozen pension required five years’ service until 1986 with more women than men missing out due to career breaks to have children, thus sacrificing their pensions and earnings potential for the next generation. Maternity leave was much less generous and paternity leave non-existent. There was no government funded subsidy for childcare costs, with women who chose to return to work paying for childcare out of their net of tax earnings.

Back then only 12.5 per cent of the population went into higher education, compared to 49 per cent today. Raiding the NI fund to pay for the expansion of higher education, generous statutory maternity pay and child care subsidy has benefited the younger generation. While all these innovations are welcome, they have been earned by the tax and NI contributions made by older women, who are now facing hardship due to successive and rapid changes in the state pension age, of which they were not warned until very recently.

Unless you are a woman who reached adulthood in the 1970s it is hard to understand the unlevel playing field which many of these women faced in employment and the sexist assumptions which ruled the early part of their working lives, leaving women at 65 today with one fifth of the pension accrued by their male contemporaries.

While the Equal Pay and Sex Discrimination Acts came into being in the mid-70s, many 1950s-born women had been working for less pay and paying national insurance from a decade earlier. Employment practices did not always reflect the law. As late as the 1980s it was common for women interviewees to be asked about their plans for marriage and children and normal for women to have to outperform their male contemporaries to get the same job.

The biggest failure of all is not a lack of understanding between generations but the failure of governments, since 1995, to communicate successive changes in state retirement age to those affected by them. In the recent court hearing counsel for the Department for Work and Pensions argued there was no legal duty for the government to tell every person affected by this change.

While legally that may be correct, morally and practically it is indefensible. The cost of a letter to every woman affected would have been a drop in the ocean compared to the legal costs and the misery which left these women uninformed and unprepared for a six-year extension in their state retirement age.

Kay Ingram is director of public policy at LEBC Group

Recommended
4

MPs quiz Hargreaves on Woodford links

Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan has written to Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill with a host of questions around its links to the Woodford Equity Income fund. The fund appeared on the platform’s Wealth 50 list before its suspension last week, and Hargreaves had been a bullish supporter of Woodford, even as other […]

Why ISA investing continues to have great appeal

Paul Fidell, Senior Business Development Manager – Investments at Prudential, looks at why ISA investing continues to have great appeal for many investors. Although the overall subscription limit has not increased from its current level of £20,000, ISA investing continues to have great appeal for many investors.  Whether it is for a start-up contribution of […]

Gabriela Strug: Casting a wide net is key to recruiting fresh advisers

As the FCA looks at the impacts of the RDR and Financial Advice Market Review, the industry has been quick to remark that the regulations have played a strong part in widening the advice gap. However, the increased focus on professional standards has seen financial planning as a career become more appealing to a wider […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Network UK map

Succession acquires six advice firms as assets pass £8bn

Succession Wealth has acquired six advice firms across the UK in a new phase of growth that will see it target more regional areas. Together, the acquisition deals total £800m in assets under management, with 16 advisers and 2,100 clients joining the group. Bristol firm Ellaby Pollard, Warwick Butchart Associates in Cheltenham and Winter Financial […]
1

FSCS opens claims against Sipp administrator GPC

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it is accepting claims against GPC Sipp that was placed into administration on 11 June 2019. Smith & Williamson’s Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners have been appointed joint administrators of GPC Sipp. GPC Sipp specialises in the provision of technical and administration services to Guardian Pension Trustees Limited, which […]

Work-life balance-2015

Aviva: Could flexible working worsen the gender pay gap?

Giving employees the opportunity for more flexible working may mean younger men will pull more weight in their family lives than the previous generation, but runs a risk of further widening the gender pay gap. MPs on the Treasury Committee held a hearing this morning on progress made since its recent Women in Finance report. […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Jane Roberts 12th June 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Well said…Couldn’t have put it better this division of young and old has to stop we are fighting not only for ourselves but for the generations to come so they don’t suffer the same injustice goverment needs to stop plundering the NI fund and pay back what they have stolen starting with the £271 billion they decided not to pay in followed by the billions taken recently to pay off the national debt….then we wouldn’t be in this position

    • Mick Hudson 12th June 2019 at 4:25 pm

      @ Jane

      “the billions taken recently to pay off the national debt”

      Can you please clarify how many billions were taken from the National Insurance fund to pay off the national debt, and when this happened?

      Thanks

  2. Sascha Klauss 12th June 2019 at 2:35 pm

    “While legally that may be correct, morally and practically it is indefensible. The cost of a letter to every woman affected would have been a drop in the ocean compared to the legal costs and the misery which left these women uninformed and unprepared for a six-year extension in their state retirement age.”

    It would have been a total waste of money as everyone already knew, thanks to extensive coverage in the media, magazines and leaflets in the run up to the 1995 Pensions Act.

    In numerous forum and social media posts outside the WASPI echo chamber, hairdressers, factory workers and checkout staff have all said they were well aware that their State Pension Age had changed. Everyone knew women’s State Pension Age was going up, including most WASPI members.

    There is no National Insurance fund. There is only tax and government spending.

    You are not getting a £30,000+ cheque from the Government in return for “intergenerational subsidy”.

    The legal costs are entirely WASPI’s responsibility for a frivolous legal challenge which has been defeated on every front.

  3. Mick Hudson 12th June 2019 at 4:36 pm

    @ Kay

    There are references in the article to continuous raiding of the National Insurance fund to subsidise spending in other areas.

    My understanding is that the NIF is that an allocation is made to the NHS, but otherwise the receipts into the fund are kept separate from all other tax revenue, and used to pay social benefits including the state pension.

    Can you please elaborate on when these raids happened, the sums involved, and what specifically was funded? There’s a suggestion in the article that one of the raids was to subsidise childcare costs, which suggests that it was fairly recent?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com