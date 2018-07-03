Money Marketing
Leading Edge e-zine

Read issue seven of Royal London Asset Management’s e-zine, Leading Edge. This edition features articles based on the topics discussed at our recent investment conference including stories covering credit investing in 2018, maximising the risk/ return trade-off beyond investment grade credit, why there is growing interest in sustainable investing and a focus on ESG integration within investment.

Read the e-zine here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Unrated bonds: broadening horizons

Ewan McAlpine, Senior Client Portfolio Manager, provides insight into how RLAM’s bond team use their skills to seek unique opportunities and greater diversity than that offered by traditional areas of the bond market, describing how they invest in unrated securities as well as rated securities to broaden the horizon of fixed income investing. Read the […]

