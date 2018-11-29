Money Marketing
Editor’s note: There are no easy answers on drawdown charging

By

For all the question marks raised over ad valorem fees in recent years, there is a reason that the majority of advisers still charge on a percentage basis.

Clients feel reassured that their advisers’ interests are aligned with their own.

On the face of it, this sounds fair too; if I make money, the person who helped make me it should be entitled to a slice of the cash.

Let’s leave aside the argument that percentage fees can, in theory, incentivise advisers to take elevated risks with client portfolios, since their pay is aligned to the size of the pot. Let’s say, for now, that ad valorem works in accumulation.

Can we say the same for decumulation though? Can we say it in a post-freedoms world where drawdown is now the default option?

Cover story: How advisers are managing drawdown fee dilemmas

There are a whole host of tripwires when it comes to how advisers should charge for clients actively winding down their savings.

On the one hand, clients could argue that their adviser has no interest at all in helping them spend their hard-earned cash in retirement, knowing that every pound their pot falls by hits their planner’s income. But on the other, changing to fixed-fee, time-costs or modular service charges means these will represent a greater and greater proportion of their pension as it decreases in value.

Advisers have their own dilemmas to contend with. On a percentage charging basis, they might see their fees decreasing just as the client’s needs become more and more complex and time-consuming. Clients are living longer, but that means they may be vulnerable for longer too.

Suddenly, an adviser might find themselves throwing in inheritance tax planning, wills and trusts, later life advice, and maybe some equity release too, all the while getting paid less and less for this.

Yet how can you time-cost such taxing work, and how can you justify taking such a large chunk of the pot as fixed fees to the client and their family? That’s not a position planners want to find themselves in.

Just as clients need security that their pension investments will last their lifetime (if that is in fact what they want), they need to have confidence that the financial planning business they trust won’t go under or run into difficulties just when they need it most.

Each client, each circumstance and each planning firm is different. Communication between all of them, and the regulator, will be vital going forward. But just as advisers have in the past, there is no reason they cannot overcome this area of increasing complexity too.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

Recommended
3

How advisers invest: ‘We buy managers, not funds’

KW Wealth chief investment strategist Richard Stammers on retaining control of its investment management and involving clients in decision making Is your approach to investment management in-house, outsourced or a combination of both?We do it ourselves. We have two businesses – the wealth platform and the investment management business. Our view is that wealth management […]

Gordon Andrews: Planning points for new parents

Advice can help new parents avoid any unnecessary financial consequences of taking time off to have a baby New parents have an awful lot to think about, with their financial planning often languishing at the bottom of the list. Advisers can add value by highlighting a few significant areas. First and foremost, new parents must […]
4

Advisers blame complex regulation for long working hours

One in four advisers are working upwards of 50 hours a week and cite complex regulatory and compliance requirements as the catalyst, Prudential research shows. The 2018 Adviser Barometer surveyed 200 financial advisers across the UK and shows just 14 per cent worked more than 50 hours a week last year. Thirty-two per cent of respondents […]

Savings of 4,000 ex-Greyfriars investors now secure

The money of thousands of investors from troubled Sipp provider and discretionary fund manager Greyfriars Asset Management have been secured through an acquisition. Sipp administrator Gaudi has successfully transferred 4,000 Sipp and Isa accounts from Greyfriars onto its books. The acquisition agreement was signed on 21 September and has now been completed. Gaudi managing director […]

HMRC helping to remove artificial gains

An investment bond offers investors certain tax advantages, one of which is the ability to take partial surrenders from the investment. This facility allows the policyholder to withdraw amounts up to 5% of the amount invested each policy year on a tax deferred basis, without incurring any immediate tax liability. This tax deferred allowance can […]

Latest from Money Marketing

Threesixty signs deal for exclusive risk profiling service

Support service provider Threesixty has struck a deal with risk profiling firm Dynamic Planner to provide an exclusive service to its clients. The deal comes two months after reports emerged that fellow support provider SimplyBiz would be removing the use of Dynamic Planner from its adviser membership offerings. Money Marketing understands Threesixty fielded multiple enquiries from […]

Jail banker
1

Investment fraudster jailed for 5 years after forging documents

An investor who falsely claimed to be FCA authorised has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding savers out of £3m. The FCA commenced criminal prosecution against Surrey man Mark Starling in August for alleged offences carried out between between 2008 and 2017. It was alleged he had operated a collective investment scheme without authorisation […]

Tim Sargisson: Advisers need a Prod in the right direction

Hands up who has heard of Prod, or the new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, to give it its full title? Prod was introduced under the Mifid II product governance rules that were launched back in January but has largely gone under the radar since then. I suspect the collective torpor to do with […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 29th November 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Drawdown ongoing fees to cover:-
    Annual Review Advice
    Tax Planning Advice
    Retirement Planning Advice
    IHT Planning Advice
    Ongoing Drawdown % Advice
    Capital Withdrawal Advice
    Supporting Children / Grandchildren Advice
    Pension Advice
    ISA Advice
    GIA Advice
    Govt Rule Changes Advice

