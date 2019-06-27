Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Leader: Why a product levy shouldn’t see the light of day

By

Justin CashNot a day goes by where we don’t hear of the injustice the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has heaped on advisers.

The good are paying for the bad, and in a greater magnitude than previously. That much is not in dispute. What is, however, is how to fix it.

The FCA had a pretty good look at this a few years back and took several options off the table. One was a so-called longstop on complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service, where a time bar would be placed, say, 15 years after the advice event, following which a client would no longer be allowed to lodge a complaint.

The idea was that fewer firms would fail due to the redress paid out for historical issues, leaving less liability to fall on the FSCS (which deals only in defaulted firms, remember, while the FOS deals in live ones).

Personally, I think it was wise to take a longstop off the table; it’s a minor issue when you consider how few complaints from that long ago actually reach the FOS, the tiny proportion that are successful, and the fact that current rules would
ban the majority of complaints just six years after a client could reasonably become aware of the unsuitable advice anyway. (And, of course, the bulk of advice firms don’t actually pay a penny towards the FOS’s upkeep.)

However, it is definitely still worth focusing our attention on the FSCS. Along with the longstop, a so-called product levy – where consumers would contribute to the cost of compensation through a slight premium on purchases – was taken off the table too. As we’re still scrabbling for a solution to the FSCS’s woes, is now the time to resurrect this solution?

The fight for a fair FSCS: Is a product levy still dead on arrival?

I get the appeal of risk-rating the product levy; you could force customers who wanted to take more risk into some form of caveat emptor, whereby they would pay a couple of extra basis points for the privilege. If the bar was set high enough, advisers recommending esoteric investments would be priced into dealing only with a narrower pool of clients. It would certainly spread the funding pool wider, while taking the weight off IFAs’ shoulders.

But I still have reservations over what it says about advisers as a profession when consumers are asked to pay for the cost of their own compensation. Not only has the client been sold a pup, they’ve had to pay extra for it too.

It doesn’t matter if – as the likes of the Personal Finance Society campaign for – such a levy would be seven basis points or fewer. When it comes to rebuilding trust in the advice profession, it’s the principle that matters: consumers shouldn’t have to pay for the mistakes of rogue advisers.

Honest advisers shouldn’t have to pay either, but a product levy isn’t the answer.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

Recommended

Riding the DFM wave: when will the market reach the top?

This article first appeared on Money Marketing’s DFM Centre. Visit the site now to see more exclusive research and analysis across outsourced investments Data trawl reveals that discretionary fund managers are hoovering up more assets, while profits remain healthy The boom time in the discretionary fund management market is far from over, Money Marketing’s latest […]

UK equity income webinar

2019 has already seen some high profile dividend cuts from UK companies. In our UK equity income webinar Senior Fund Manager, Richard Marwood, will discuss themes around these cuts, what steps income investors can take to try to avoid high yield “value-traps” and give an update on current performance and positioning of the Royal London […]

FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team. An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct […]

Retirement - thumbnail

(Another) downhill stroll — retirement planning

A report published this morning by the CIPD (CIPD Employee Outlook March 2015) provides yet more interesting data to the changing landscape of retirement planning. It should be remembered that we are in a period of genuine flux here given that the default retirement age was scrapped three years ago, and new pension freedoms come online in April. Both of these alterations will have a huge impact on how employees plan for their retirement.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA turns attention to credit information market

The FCA has called for insight into the credit information market with a view to publishing an interim report on its findings in spring 2020. The regulator cites concerns over the quality and coverage of the credit information market, as well as the effectiveness of competition between credit reference agencies and levels of customer engagement. […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Howorth 27th June 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Justin, a fair article but surely clients always pay the compensation bill for those who deserve restitution. It is just the method that is used to obtain the cash that may differ. Currently it is simply added to the bill of every client through increased fees to cover the business expenses of IFAs of which the FSCS levy is part.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com