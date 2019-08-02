Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LC&F case shows need for ‘more action’ from FCA

By

The Treasury committee has highlighted the failure of mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance as an example of the need for “further action” as it recommended the FCA be given “more formal powers”.

In a report on the FCA’s perimeter of regulation published today the committee branded the current “ad-hoc” system which relies on an “informal relationship” between the Treasury and the FCA as “inefficient”.

It recommends the FCA should be able to formally recommend to the Treasury changes to the scope of its regulation to enhance its ability to meet its objectives, particularly to prevent consumer harm.

And it says the FCA should set out any costs, both to firms and consumers, from such a move at the same time.

The committee outlined the concerns around the actions of RBS Global Restructuring Group, mortgage prisoners and the failure of London Capital and Finance as examples it has seen of the need for further action.

Such a process would provide greater transparency and focus, according to the MPs.

Mini bond provider linked to collapsed LC&F late paying interest

The FCA has welcomed the recommendations to tackle the “complexity” of the current system.

A spokesperson for the regulator says: “This report rightly highlights a number of cases where members of the public have suffered significant harm and have not had the protections they think they are entitled, because of the complexity of the legislative framework for regulated activities.

“This complexity is an issue the FCA has raised over a number of years, so we welcome this report which is an extremely useful contribution to that debate and we look forward to working with parliament, Treasury and others to examine the recommendations.”

Information requests from FCA ‘greater than necessary’

The committee acknowledges that the perimeter of regulation appears to be “confusing” for consumers of financial services and it suggests some firms may “deliberately game” the perimeter to undertake regulatory arbitrage.

It says care needs to be taken where regulated financial institutions are undertaking an activity that is unregulated.

“Often the realisation that an activity is unregulated comes only after problems emerge, and the regulator’s lack of power becomes apparent to those affected,” the report states.

It adds: “The FCA has made recent efforts to monitor the perimeter, most recently via the analysis published in its perimeter report. Its warnings on the potential harm to consumers at, and beyond, the perimeter must be heeded.”

In future the FCA must not be or feel constrained from providing warnings on financial products that may cause consumer detriment.

“The FCA should be given the remit to highlight the risks faced by financial services consumers including where an activity is beyond the perimeter of regulation. This should be written into the relevant primary legislation, and include any necessary powers needed to fulfil that remit.

“This would allow the FCA to identify and provide clear warnings about products and activities that might pose risks to consumers, without fear of breaching its remit. In providing such a remit, the government should ensure that the FCA has the power to act swiftly and without undue restraint as it sees risks arise,” the committee says.

The Treasury is considering the wider scope of financial regulation, including potential action to improve coordination between the regulatory authorities.

Recommended
1

IHT investigations soar following residence nil rate band introduction

HM Revenue and Customs is opening an average of 5,000 investigations each year into inheritance tax – a 7.8 per cent increase since the introduction of the residence nil rate band. Introduced in April 2017, the RNRB applies to individuals with direct descendants who have an estate exceeding the IHT threshold of £350,000. The rate […]

Countdown to fame: The Wellesley Grove Journal

Countdown to fame? When applying for a new job, it makes sense to mention specific talents or interests that could provide useful talking points in subsequent interviews. WGJ now knows AJ Bell gives significant weight to this idea after its announcement that the company’s newest intern is none other than the highest-ever scorer in Countdown’s […]
1

Guidance body starts recruitment for pension dashboard group

The Money and Pensions Service has started recruitment for a steering group designed to provide strategic direction for the pensions dashboard. The steering group will have 12 members, represent the interests of consumers and feed into the broader work of the industry delivery group led by Pensions Policy Institute director Chris Curry. Maps says candidates […]

Unrated bonds: broadening horizons

Ewan McAlpine, Senior Client Portfolio Manager, provides insight into how RLAM’s bond team use their skills to seek unique opportunities and greater diversity than that offered by traditional areas of the bond market, describing how they invest in unrated securities as well as rated securities to broaden the horizon of fixed income investing. Read the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
5

FSCS step closer to accepting LC&F compensation claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is a step closer to accepting compensation claims from London Capital and Finance investors. Surge, the marketing firm used by the collapsed mini-bond provider, has agreed to share information with the lifeboat fund. The FSCS says “it will be some time until [it] is ready to make any further announcements […]
2

Keith Richards: FCA should gather data from PI insurers directly

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards has called on the FCA to be more proactive in its upcoming professional indemnity insurance data collection by approaching insurers directly. The FCA outlined its plans to change the data it collects on intermediaries’ PI insurance cover in a consultation paper published earlier this week. This will affect […]

A female Caucasian doctor and a young girl of African descent are indoors in a hospital room. The girl has cancer. She is being comforted by her doctor while being hooked up to an IV.

Pension taxes ‘force’ 42% of NHS GPs to cut hours 

Thousands of NHS staff have reduced their working hours due to pension tax rules, according to the British Medical Association. The trade union surveyed 6,170 GPs and consultants to find out how their work patterns are changing due to the annual allowance and lifetime allowance. It finds 42 per cent of GPs have already reduced […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Stirling 2nd August 2019 at 11:21 am

    Or…

    If a firm is regulated it is constrained to act according to high level principles that ensure it is acting in the interests of its customers. All its customers. Nowhere in the principles under which we operate does it say ‘treat your customers fairly UNLESS you’re peddling dodgy unregulated crap to them’.

    Whilst some clarity and simplification will always be welcome (particularly when it enhances accountability) it does require an appetite to actually examine and enforce.

    If there was an audit trail of the FCA challenging LC&F, and LC&F fighting them off with lawyers then perhaps a change in regulatory perimeter would be necessary – but actually what was required was a willingness by the regulator to regulate a regulated entity about which there were known and shared concerns.

  2. Geoff Sharpe 2nd August 2019 at 4:30 pm

    I do not see where the conflict arises, if something is not regulated or approved then the FCA should be free to warn consumers that they are not protected.If the boundaries of acting within the regulatory principles are being stretched, then enforce them.

    The problem we have as advisers is that these perimeter activities end up being dumped into our compensation levies,so from our point of view we do not mind if the FCA are aggressive in preventing consumer harm, whether it be by preventing products coming to the market, or penalising those who sell them knowing that they are unsuitable for retail clients.

  3. Philip Castle 2nd August 2019 at 7:17 pm

    I suspect most honest advisers would endorse what John Stirling and Geoff Sharpe have said above.
    The FCA have all the necessary powers, they just need to apply them against the bad and not just go for the low hanging fruit of the good and honest advisers not ticking a box.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com