Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Creditor of London Capital & Finance primary borrower to repay £22.4m

By

Oil-petrol-gasoline-energy-700.pngThe biggest borrower of collapsed mini bond provider London Capital & Finance will see its main creditor repay £22.4m worth of its debt.

AIM-listed gas development and production company Independent Oil & Gas has announced its plan to restructure its debt that it is set to repay London Oil & Gas.

As its primary borrower, London Oil & Gas owed LC&F a total £122m, according to a March report from administrators Smith & Williamson.

The administrators said that London Oil & Gas has on-lent the majority of funds, directly and indirectly, to other companies.

London Oil & Gas’s biggest sub-borrower, Independent Oil & Gas, owed it £38.6m.

London Oil & Gas entered into administration in March with less than £1,000 in its accounts.

London Capital & Finance review will not have power to force FCA interviews

Administrators deemed the action would “help to facilitate safeguarding the value and security of the assets of London Oil & Gas for the benefit of all its creditors, including Independent Oil & Gas.

The administrators confirm these creditors include the LC&F bondholders.

On Monday, Independent Oil & Gas published its plan on how it would structure two loans taken out from London Oil & Gas in February 2016 and February 2018.

The first mentioned loan worth £11.4m will be converted into loan notes, which are then expected to be converted into 61 million shares.

The loan from 2016 of £9.4m would be turned into 117 million shares, with another £1.4m turned into loan notes which are then expected to be convertible into 17.7 million shares.

Sales of shares held by London Oil & Gas will be under market restrictions for 12 months.

FCA details further concerns over mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance

Independent Oil & Gas chief executive Andrew Hockey says: “This conversion and restructuring of the London Oil & Gas facilities is an important step in the process of completing our announced farm-out transaction and reaching final investment decision.

“These steps simplify and clarify our capital structure and London Oil & Gas’s relinquishment of security will enable us to undertake our intended bond issue. Upon completion, the bond is intended to be the company’s sole long-term secured debt.”

In March, LC&F administrators said they “remained confident that they will achieve full repayment of London Oil & Gas’s loans, including interest.”

They said they would work with Independent Oil & Gas administrators with the intention of maximising the financial outcome for the LC&F bondholders.

Marketing firm behind London Capital & Finance connected to another mini-bond provider

Smith & Williamson partner and joint administrator of LC&F Henry Shinners says: “The predicted benefits to come from the realisation of London Oil & Gas’s interests in Independent Oil & Gas will, after any tax payable and the costs of realisation, enable the joint administrators to be funded for their ongoing investigations, which are directed at recovering substantial further assets for the LC&F bondholders, and will also partially fund future dividends to the LC&F bondholders.

“The expected realisations from Independent Oil & Gas are already factored into the joint administrators’ estimated minimum dividend to the LCF bondholders of circa 25 per cent.

“This is because the joint administrators and their legal team and advisers have been working on this matter since their appointment.

“This estimated minimum return to the LC&F bondholders excludes any potential compensation to which LC&F bondholders may be entitled to from any other source, including from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.”

Recommended
1

NHS pension reforms should inspire wider rethink experts say

The government should consider broader pension tax reforms on the back of its proposal to allow NHS doctors more flexibility about how they save, experts say. Earlier today HM Treasury announced it will review how the tapered annual allowance supports the delivery of public services such as the NHS. The government also said it will […]

Pension withdrawals hit over £28bn since freedoms began

More than £28bn has been withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 according to the latest statistics issued by HM Revenue and Customs. The data from HMRC covers “flexible payments” from pensions, which include full or partial withdrawals, flexible drawdown and buying a flexible annuity. In this quarter, Q2 2019, £2.75bn was withdrawn from […]

Bill McQuaker: Gold is still attractive

After a sharp selloff in May as trade tensions re-emerged, risk assets recovered in June and July on the back of central bank dovishness, with US equity markets touching all-time highs. But with prices where they are today, investors need to be very high conviction that the best is yet to come in order to […]

Selecting a wrapper

In the past, some advisers have avoided the use of onshore investment bonds, and some still do. The image of bonds may have been tarnished in the past, however, the days of high allocations and commissions are gone. It is important to put these factors aside and look objectively at the benefits onshore bonds can […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

High-Court-HighCourt-700x450.jpg
1

Berkeley Burke ordered to pay £1m to investors

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been ordered to pay almost £1m in costs to people left out of pocket after making high-risk unregulated investments. The sum comes from failing to comply with a court order that saw hundreds of claimants take legal action to recover their losses. The court order obtained by Money Marketing shows […]
2

FCA contingent charging ban will increase advice gap, research says  

The FCA’s proposal to ban contingent charging will increase the advice gap, advisers say. Research conducted by Aegon and consultancy Opinium sheds light on what advisers think of the watchdog’s proposals. The regulator proposed a ban on contingent charging for defined benefit transfers in its latest attempt to stop unsuitable advice last month. The decision […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com