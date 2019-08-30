LC&F administrators say investors could only get 25% on money back

Bondholders who invested in collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance could get back just a quarter of their investment, administrators have warned.

Administrators from Smith and Williamson say they are “hopeful” the figure may increase but do not consider it appropriate to make “more definite predictions” prior to the assessment of further evidence.

In the latest progress report, which was sent to bondholders earlier this week, the administrators also highlight that the first dividend to be paid to bondholders is likely to occur later than originally hoped.

It says: “As secured creditors, bondholders are paid out in priority ahead of other creditors, once there are sufficient realisations to effect a dividend. The joint administrators’ current view is that, based on the anticipated level of asset recoveries…bondholders should expect to receive a return of 25 per cent of their original investment.”

As at 30 January 2019, the outstanding loan book balance is calculated to be £237m and is continuing to accrue interest, according to the administrators.

The administrators highlight that the total £237m figure includes the commission of 25 per cent subsequently paid to marketing firm Surge.

Surge recently revealed to Money Marketing that it has not been contacted directly by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme for the recordings of calls between its staff and LC&F investors, despite having ruled that advice had been given in some cases, potentially opening the door to FSCS payouts.

The FSCS is not currently accepting claims, but it has previously said it believes some investors are likely to have “compensatable claims”.

The lifeboat fund has requested LC&F investors complete a pre-application questionnaire in order to assist it in “building a better picture of the extent of advising” from Surge employees.

At a creditors’ meeting held on 24 April 2019 it was stated that dividends would be paid to bondholders in 5 per cent increments, once enough net funds were realised.

The first dividend was expected to be paid at the end of summer.

The latest administrators report, which covers 30 January to 29 July 2019, says the first dividend is now likely to be later than September.

It also sets out the “uncertainties” over asset recovery from a number of borrowers, which “will require further investigation and potential legal actions to secure funds for the benefit of bondholders.”

The administrators add: “For the avoidance of doubt, the joint administrators will only continue to pursue avenues of enquiry which they are confident will result in net realisations to the estate. The joint administrators remain positive however, that outside of the borrowers themselves, there is the possibility of recouping funds from other parties which are the focus of ongoing investigation.”

Due to the level of complexity, the case is “expected to last a number of years” before investigations are finalised, Smith and Williamson suggests.

It says: “The principle duty of the administrators is to maximise recoveries to the estate, for the benefit of the bondholders, which has been, and continues to be our primary focus.”

LC&F effectively ceased to trade in December 2018, following the intervention of the FCA, which had concerns over how the company was conducting its business.

Smith and Williamson was appointed as administrator on 30 January 2019.

The FCA declined to comment on their latest report.