Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Latin America’s dramatic transformation

By Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities, Neptune

The investment case for Latin American equities has transformed dramatically over the past 18 months and, looking forward, it has two distinct drivers. In the short term, the region is benefiting from a cyclical economic recovery as two of the larger economies exit recession and the whole region benefits from a synchronised global expansion; while, in the medium term, the region should benefit from the shift away from the populist tendencies of the recent past as, more and more, pro-business governments are elected.

Read more here

Important information – For investment professionals only

Investment risks

This fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg

Sipp provider suspended from trading on AIM

STM Group, the company that owns Sipp provider London & Colonial, has been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. In a market update today, STM said it was suspended from trading this morning until a further announcement from the company. STM operates in countries including the UK, Jersey, Gibraltar, Malta and […]

15

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

DWP-Department-Work-Pensions-700x450.jpg
36

DWP admits ‘misleading’ public on Scottish independence

The Department for Work & Pensions has admitted it misled a member of the public about the value of the state pension in the run-up to Scotland’s independence referendum. In 2013, the DWP sent out a letter to a constituent of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond, saying: “If Scotland does become independent, this will […]

Bell-Andy-2017-CUT

Fears raised over platforms’ long-term future

Adviser platforms’ profitability remains the number one worry in the industry despite assets growing at a fast rate, according to AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell. Speaking at the AJ Bell-hosted Investival conference in London today, the platform boss said platforms will continue to struggle to reach profitability, particularly those undergoing replatforming projects. He said: […]

The return of emerging markets

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune Although in political terms 2016 will be remembered for the seismic shocks of the Brexit vote and Trump’s presidential victory, the year was also a watershed for the global economy and emerging markets in particular. Following five years in the wilderness, the conditions are now in place […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

royal-london-screen

Protection that works for your self-employed clients

For anyone who’s self-employed, their income is the most valuable thing they have – although they probably don’t realise it. By combining Income Protection with Life Cover, you can make sure their mortgage is protected, or that they’ll still have a regular income if they’re unable to work.

Gibraltar Offshore

Sipp provider boss released from arrest

Sipp provider STM Group has announced its boss Alan Kentish has been released from arrest by the Royal Gibraltar Police “without any charge” following an ongoing tax investigation. The chief executive of the group, which owns the likes of London & Colonial, has been involved in a tax dispute with the country’s authority’s over dealings […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment