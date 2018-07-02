Money Marketing
Latin America H2 outlook: Mexico, Brazil & presidential elections

Colorful streets of Havana

Thomas Smith, Investment Director, Co-Head of Emerging Market Equities

Monetary policy, reform momentum and the upcoming presidential elections. What next for LatAm?

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

The Perils of Passive Investing

The era of loose monetary policy created an environment that rewarded passive investors in the US. However, with the US raising interest rates for the first time since 2006, Felix Wintle explains why he believes active investing will be more important than ever. In the video Felix discusses: The rising cost of capital and its […]

Lighthouse renews deal with 140,000-member union

National IFA Lighthouse Group has renewed its deal to give advice to the members of union Prospect for another three years. Prospect has 142,000 members and Lighthouse will give retirement, mortgage and investment advice. Lighthouse also has affinity deals with Unison, BA Clubs, Fostertalk and the Royal College of Nursing. Lighthouse signs advice deal with […]

Court ruling opens banks up to £18bn in PPI payouts

A court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance. The Financial Times reports on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation. The FCA […]

