Latin America 2018: will the momentum continue?

Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities, Neptune

Thomas Smith argues that 2018 should see a continuation of the supportive trends for Latin America that have been in place since early 2016. The global recovery is gaining momentum and breadth, with strong and steady growth in the industrialised economies and an acceleration across emerging markets, even as China slows. Global growth should reach its highest rate since 2011 while major economies at different stages of the business cycle, the risk of recession remains low.

Read more here

Important Information

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. A majority of investments made by the Fund may be in smaller and medium-sized companies which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets.