Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Latin America 2018: will the momentum continue?

Thomas Smith, Head of Latin American Equities, Neptune

Thomas Smith argues that 2018 should see a continuation of the supportive trends for Latin America that have been in place since early 2016. The global recovery is gaining momentum and breadth, with strong and steady growth in the industrialised economies and an acceleration across emerging markets, even as China slows. Global growth should reach its highest rate since 2011 while major economies at different stages of the business cycle, the risk of recession remains low.

Read more here

Important Information
Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. A majority of investments made by the Fund may be in smaller and medium-sized companies which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets.

Recommended

Lakey-Alan-2014-MM-700.jpg
1

Alan Lakey: Catch-22 on commercial decisions

I am a great fan of commercial judgement.  After all most readers would not still be in business if they or their employers hadn’t made sound commercial determinations at some point. Of course, not all commercial judgements are sensible or even well thought through and the end result can be detrimental to one or more parties.  […]

3

Fund managers branded ‘arrogant and complacent’ on fees

Asset managers have been branded “arrogant and complacent” by the academic tasked with creating a new template for fund costs and charges. Transparency campaigner Chris Sier, who is chairing the regulator’s disclosure working group, has told The Times that he estimates £35bn a year is being overcharged from pension funds in hidden costs. On those […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
1

Six guilty in £2.7m boiler room scam

Six people have been found guilty for their role in a series of boiler room scams, which led to loss of more than £2.7m of investors’ funds. In a criminal investigation brought by the FCA, three defendants were yesterday found guilty and three defendants pleaded guilty earlier in the proceedings. The defendants will be sentenced […]

Thumbnail

Neptune video: UK economy: a sustainable recovery?

After years of a slowly brewing economic recovery, the UK has seen a strong rise in growth in recent months. Mark Martin, manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund, discusses the strength of this recovery and whether it is sustainable.

In the video, Martin addresses the following:

• Structural features supporting the UK economy
• UK mid-caps and the potential for M&A activity
• Valuations and opportunities in house builders

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Scotland-Flag-700x450.jpg
1

Pensions tax relief warnings as Scotland confirms income band changes

Scotland has introduced a new set of income tax bands, but pensions experts warn that the changes could cause issues with pension tax relief calculations. In the Scottish Budget today, the Government announced a new starter rate of 19p and then a 21p rate for those earning over £24,000. The higher rate of tax is […]

FCA logo glass 620x430

FCA working group mulls multiple fund charge templates

The FCA working group tasked with setting a template for fund charge disclosure is considering whether one or multiple templates would be more suitable. The institutional disclosure working group, chaired by transparency champion Chris Sier, has been tasked with creating a new template for fund costs and charges following the package of remedies outlined in […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment