Latest FOS figures paint positive picture for advice profession

The latest complaints data from the Financial Ombudsman service paints a healthier picture of the advice market as major pension providers also report a significant drop in the number of complaints against them.

In total, the FOS received 165,000 new complaints in the second half of 2017, a drop of 3 per cent on the first half of the year.

Payment protection insurance continued to make up more than half of all complaints, coming in at 92,000, an increase of 3 per cent.

While consumer credit claims also jumped 11 per cent in the second half of the year, IFAs reported just 816 new complaints, a fall of 16 per cent.

Uphold rates were also lower, at 34 per cent compared to 43 per cent for the first half of 2017.

Sesame held its position as the advice firm with the most complaints. After closing its investment advice arm in 2015, the network has consistently featured near the top of the complaints list.

The network has recently paid out on a number of FOS claims over high-risk investments, including redress for a Sipp investment in a Cape Verde fund and another into unregulated property.

However, there was good news for the network, as it saw a 12 per cent fall in complaints, from 100 between January and July 2017 to 88 in the second half of the year.

SJP and Openwork reported the second and third highest number of complaints respectively. Uphold rates ranged from 47 per cent at Openwork to 29 per cent at SJP.

Aviva was the only top-five life and pensions complaint recipient to see an increase in claims this year. It received 185 complaints compared to 147 in the first half of 2017, an increase of 26 per cent, bucking a downward overall trend in pensions claims, which fell 13 per cent.

Aviva said the apparent increase was due to a simplification in the way it reported to the FOS, as previously life and pensions complaints were recorded under a different legal entity.

Abstracting this change, the company says there has actually been a fall in complaints from 235 to 185.

FOS appoints independent reviewer after Channel 4 exposé

In its annual report released the same day as the FOS statistics, Aviva’s governance committee noted that the firm had spent 10 per cent of board agenda time on customer issues including “updates on customer metrics and the processes to reduce complaints”.

The firm also “undertook deep dives into renewal pricing, customer journeys, and customer operations and transformation”

The report reads: “The committee has conducted ‘deep dives’ into customer complaints when our products and services have not met customer expectation for any reason, and the resulting upskilling of our people and technology improvements to support our customer contact colleagues.”

While Prudential had the most complaints at 236, this was also down 10 per cent.

On average, 27 per cent of all pension complaints went in favour of the consumer, in line with the 26 per cent reported for previous data and lower than the 34 per cent for financial advice claims.

Prudential had one of the lowest uphold rates of life and pensions companies, with around 15 per cent going in favour of the consumer, but was bested by Legal & General, who successfully defended 93 per cent of complaints.

Friends Life has the highest uphold rate at 36 per cent.

The rest of the top five businesses with the most complaints in the life and pensions category are Phoenix Life, Royal London and Scottish Widows.

Royal London and Scottish Widows both reported uphold rates of less than 10 per cent in the first half of 2017, but this increased to 20 per cent and 17 per cent respectively in the second half of the year.

Complaint puts FCA and FOS information sharing in spotlight

Bank of Scotland was the most complained-about mortgage and home finance firm in H2 2017.

The latest FOS figures show the Lloyds Banking Group arm had 559 new claims made against it.

Santander UK was second with 520, while Barclays UK logged 320.

Nationwide had 276 such grievances taken up by the complaints watchdog and RBS’s NatWest division had 270.

Loan administration firm Elderbridge had the most upheld FOS complaints against it, with 46 per cent found in consumers’ favour.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Mortgage Express both had 32 per cent of claims upheld against them.

NRAM, formerly Northern Rock, had 30 per cent of grievances confirmed against it by the FOS, as did NatWest.

The average for all businesses is 24 per cent of complaints upheld.

The FOS registered 17,119 new PPI complaints against Bank of Scotland alone in Q2 2017. This is more than all mortgage complaints against all financial firms during the period.

The data comes as the FOS has come under increasing scrutiny after a Channel 4 documentary revealed allegations of pro-bank bias and insufficient training on behalf of adjudicators.

Last week, Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan said that it was “troubling” that some decisions had been made in the way they had after FOS announced it would appoint an independent reviewer to look into the programme’s findings.

Morgan said: “The FOS is essential in underpinning consumer confidence in the financial services industry, and in redressing the power imbalance between large financial institutions and their customers.

“It is troubling, therefore, that cases may not have been decided correctly…it’s right that cases be reopened if there is any new evidence that might affect the outcome. That must surely include failures in the FOS’ own processes.”

Financial services partner at law firm CMS Simon Morris says: “It is very disturbing if allegations of low morale, mismanagement and bungled decisions at the FOS turn out to be true. This would mean that some customers’ complaints may have been wrongly decided, and firms will then have to reopen cases long since closed. This points not only to poor management at the Ombudsman but also weak oversight by the FCA. These are confidence-destroying issues that require the most rigorous examination