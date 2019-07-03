Lagarde wins race to run European Central Bank

France’s Christine Lagarde will take over at the top of the European Central Bank after a marathon summit of EU leaders.

The bloc nominated Lagarde after three days of summit and early rejections of suggested appointments by both the socialist and green groups in Strasbourg’s assembly.

Lagarde was the first woman to become France’s finance minister before heading up the International Monetary Fund.

Reuters reports outgoing chair of EU summit Donald Tusk as saying: “Christine Lagarde will…be a perfect president of the European Central Bank.

“I am absolutely sure that she will be a very independent president…”

In another positive move for women, the EU’s executive arm, the European C omission, will see German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen, who takes over from incumbent Jean-Claude Junker.

Reuters reports Tusk as sounding a positive note on the move towards greater female representation at senior positions in the EU.

“After all, Europe is a woman,” he reportedly said in reference to Europa, the Greek deity after which the continent takes its name.