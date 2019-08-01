Money Marketing
‘Lack of demand’ sees advisers pull £2.4bn from Schroders

Schroders-Interior-480.jpgSchroders has cited a “lack of demand” in equity products as the main driver for net outflows from advisers of £2.4bn for the six months to 30 June 2019.

In the company’s half-year results, Schroders says it has continued to focus on its strategy of growing its core business and moving closer to end clients.

The “negative investor sentiment” in the intermediary channel experienced towards the end of 2018 continued through the first half of this year, according to the results.

Schroders says: “In this ‘risk off’ environment, we saw net outflows from clients of £2.4bn, predominantly driven by a lack of demand for equity products. These redemptions were partially offset by net inflows into emerging market and European fixed income products.

“Assets under management in the intermediary channel at 30 June 2019 were £129.7bn.”

Overall profit before tax and exceptional items was down 14 per cent to £340.4m compared to £397.1m for the first half of 2018.

While AUM increased by 9 per cent to a new high of £444.4bn, compared to £407.2bn at 31 December 2018.

But the company says markets were “relatively weak” earlier in the year, which means that average AUM were more than 2 per cent lower than the first half of 2018.

Schroders saw total net outflows for the period of £1.2bn, which remained in line with H1 of last year.

The firm is due to receive £45bn in assets from the Lloyds Banking Group in the second half of 2019.

Schroders sets date for financial planning clients’ move to new platform

Group chief executive Peter Harrison says: “We have continued to follow our strategy of selectively investing in key areas to drive the long-term growth of the business through a combination of inorganic investments and organic hiring. Assets under management finished the period at a new high of £444.4bn. The overall pipeline of notified net new inflows is strong.

“The first part of the Lloyds mandate, around £45bn of assets, will fund in the second half of the year. We have made further progress in wealth management and expanded our proposition in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Thirdrock Group’s wealth management business.

“We look forward to the launch of Schroders Personal Wealth to the wider market, later this year. We have further strengthened our private assets business, including agreeing to acquire a majority stake in BlueOrchard Finance, pioneers in microfinance and impact investing. We have also continued to develop our geographic capabilities, such as our investment in China.”

He adds: “In a challenging market, we continue to broaden and enhance our range of investment capabilities to help meet our clients’ needs. We remain on track with our plans, giving us confidence that our diversified business model and global presence position us well to generate positive outcomes for both our clients and shareholders over the long term.”

