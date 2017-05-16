Labour opposes further state pension age increases in manifesto

Labour has come out fighting on pensions in an election manifesto that would roll back state pension age increases and commit the party to supporting the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign and the state pension triple lock.

Labour has said that it would fight further increases in state pension when it hits 66 by the end of 2020.

The manifesto reads: “Labour rejects the Conservatives’ proposal to increase the state pension age even further. We will commission a new review of the pension age, specifically tasked with developing a flexible retirement policy to reflect both the contributions made by people, the wide variations in life expectancy, and the arduous conditions of some work.”

Though precise details were yet to be spelt out, Labour appears to be mulling extending pension credits to women born in the 1950s who have been impacted by increases in the state pension age.

It says: “Over 2.5 million women born in the 1950s have had their state pension age changed without fair notification. These women deserve both recognition for the injustice they have suffered and some kind of compensation for their losses.

“Alongside our commitment to extend pension credit to hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable women, Labour is exploring options for further transitional protections, to ensure that all these women have security and dignity in older age.

“This must never happen again. Labour will legislate so that accrued rights to the basic state pension cannot be changed, but future benefits can.”

Guaranteeing the state pension triple lock through the next parliament is also a formal commitment, while Labour also said it would ensure pensioners are protected when their company is sold by amending the legislation around takeovers.

“Rip-off” hidden fees and charges on workplace pensions will be ended, Labour said, as it pledged to protect pensions for overseas UK citizens.