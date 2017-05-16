Labour eyes tax on companies with ‘excessive pay’

Employers to field additional tax in bid to reduce pay gap

Labour will introduce an “excessive pay levy” for companies paying staff high salaries if it wins the General Election next month.

In a raft of manifesto commitments announced today, companies which pay staff more than £330,000 will see a 2.5 per cent surcharge on earnings above that level, rising to 5 per cent for earnings above £500,000.

The levy is a bid to discourage “excessive salaries” at companies driving pay inequality.

It is unclear which companies the levy will apply too, but Labour has said that those with “high numbers of staff” will be the only ones affected.

Employers will foot the bill as opposed to workers. The levy will be calculated on all remuneration taken together, including basic salary shares, bonuses and pensions.

The Labour Party is also eyeing increases to income tax for those earning more than £80,000, with reports of a new 50 per cent tax rate that would apply at a lower threshold than the current £150,000 top rate.

This adds to measures in the party’s draft manifesto last week, including a financial transactions tax and a 5 percentage point increase in corporation tax.

The beneficiaries of the policies will be outlined later today, including a £6bn increase in NHS funding, a boost to social care of £1.6bn and additional free childcare commitments.