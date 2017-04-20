Labour eyes referendum on Brexit deal in 2017 manifesto

Labour is reportedly considering an election manifesto pledge to include a second Brexit referendum as it looks to curry support from remain voters.

According to the Times, senior Labour members are said to be pushing leader Jeremy Corbyn to make a promise to give voters the chance to reject a Brexit deal negotiated by a future government.

However, the party is making it clear they will not move to stop or reverse Brexit.

The Times says the proposal has not been signed off by Corbyn or shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer.

A general election will be held on 8 June after Prime Minister Theresa May’s surprise announcement on Tuesday.

Yesterday, former chancellor George Osborne announced he is quitting as an MP to concentrate on being editor of the Evening Standard newspaper.