Money Marketing
View more on these topics

KPMG in firing line over BNY Mellon audit

By

Spiral-Notebook-Business-Corporate-Strategy-700x450.jpgKPMG has begun its defence against a potential £12.5m fine for accounting failures dating back to the financial crisis.

The Times reports that the Financial Reporting Council and KPMG underwent a tribunal hearing yesterday over the audit firm’s decision to sign off BNY Mellon’s accounts.

The FRC claimed KPMG’s misconduct was a “truly exceptional case” that warrants the record fine, the paper reports.

As a custodian bank, BNY was charged with safeguarding £1 trillion of client assets from 2007 to 2011, but the FRC claims regulators were misled over its compliance with the rules by KPMG.

KPMG is looking to pay only a tenth of the fine, having recognised unintentional misconduct.

The spotlight has been turned back on the accounting giant, one of the four largest in the UK, after its role with construction company Carillion also drew attention after its collapse.

The next largest fine ever handed out over accounting failures involved BHS’ collapse, and landed PwC with a £6.5m bill.

Recommended

L&G, Aberdeen Standard and Baillie Gifford asked to put pressure on Amazon

Trade unions have called on some of Amazon’s leading shareholders to use their influence to fight for better working conditions. Legal & General, Baillie Gifford and Aberdeen Standard were among City heavyweights to hear presentations this month at the TUC’s head office from unions like the GMB, the Guardian reports. A dozen leading fund managers […]
6

Contingent charging still damaging advice impartiality, says LEBC

Contingent charging throws doubt on whether advice to transfer can be truly transparent and should be removed from the industry as a payment structure, LEBC has argued. Director of public policy Kay Ingram has backed the work and pensions select committee of MPs on their continuing push to ban the contingent charging model this morning. […]

Brewin Dolphin buys Investec’s Irish wealth arm

Brewin Dolphin has sealed its deal to buy the wealth management business of Investec Group in the Republic of Ireland, as it looks to raise £60m more from shareholders in a bid to shore up its capital position and continue expanding after a host of recent acquisitions. Last month, Brewin confirmed it was in “exclusive […]

Portrait of retired woman sitting at the garden while using ebook reader. Senior female using digital tablet and relaxing in her beautiful garden at home.

Bank of Gran

Helen O’Hagan, Technical Manager at Prudential, looks at some of the options to help fund the cost of going to university.  An exciting time for children but not so much for their parents if they have not made financial provision to plan for this expense. And expensive it is! Not only the major items like […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Terry Smith steps aside from Emerging Equities trust

Terry Smith will step down from the Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust after five years running the vehicle. He will carry on as chief investment officer and will offer “advice and support” to the fund’s analysts, Michael O’Brien, who will become trusts’ portfolio manager, and Sandip Patodia, who has been promoted to assistant portfolio manager. The […]

File image of Welders at work in steel forge

Further fears expressed over future of British Steel

Further fears have been expressed over the future of British Steel as the firm looks to stave off insolvency this week. Sky News reported on Monday night that sources close to the firm were gearing up to put British Steel into liquidation as talks to secure emergency funding from the government had stalled. Reuters has […]

Phil Wickenden: Making the transition from intent to action

From retirement planning to wealth preservation strategies, there is a clear and present difference between intention and action. This is a common thread running through much of the research we have undertaken recently. Advisers appreciate the importance of certain (usually more complex) financial solutions; they see the relevance and recognise the market need. Yet something […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com