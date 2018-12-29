Knighthood for Charles Stanley’s Redwood in New Year’s Honours

Charles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance.

The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service.

Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his second job at Charles Stanley, and has been a key figure in the political establishment for several decades, including running against John Major for the Conservative leadership in 1995.

London Stock Exchange chairman Donald Brydon was knighted for services to business and charity while chairman of UK Financial Investments – the company set up to help the government wind down its interest in RBS – James Leigh-Pemberton received a knighthood for services to financial services, British industry and government.

HMRC chief executive Jonathan Thompson received an Order of the Bath for his public service.

Department for Work and Pensions director Julie Gillis, who lead the DWP’s pensions dashboard feasibility study, was also recognised for her public service.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee external member Ian McCafferty also received accolades for his services for the economy, as did National Savings and

Investments finance director Rodney Norman, who was recognised for services to taxpayers.