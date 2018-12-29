Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Knighthood for Charles Stanley’s Redwood in New Year’s Honours

By

Westiminster houses of parliamentCharles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance.

The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service.

Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his second job at Charles Stanley, and has been a key figure in the political establishment for several decades, including running against John Major for the Conservative leadership in 1995.

London Stock Exchange chairman Donald Brydon was knighted for services to business and charity while chairman of UK Financial Investments – the company set up to help the government wind down its interest in RBS – James Leigh-Pemberton received a knighthood for services to financial services, British industry and government.

HMRC chief executive Jonathan Thompson received an Order of the Bath for his public service.

Department for Work and Pensions director Julie Gillis, who lead the DWP’s pensions dashboard feasibility study, was also recognised for her public service.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee external member Ian McCafferty also received accolades for his services for the economy, as did National Savings and
Investments finance director Rodney Norman, who was recognised for services to taxpayers.

Recommended
3

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]
2

Brett Davidson: Why you need to take time off

Several years ago, I won a private boxing lesson in a charity auction. When I went in for the session with Mark “The Burf” Burford from The Ring Boxing Club, I was doing everything to the maximum. But one of the many tips he gave me was that you do not have to do everything […]

Tracey Evans: The art and value of storytelling

The majority of my client work is with baby boomers who are moving from accumulation to decumulation and often have a fear of running out of money, even when they have good levels of wealth and are fortunate to have final salary schemes. Many of these clients are what I call “super-accumulators” – still accumulating […]

Oil industry: only the fittest will survive

The actions of OPEC have forced the oil supply to fall and producers to cut costs and rationalise, says Richard Hulf In an interview with journalist Alexis Xydias, Richard Hulf, manager of the Artemis Global Energy Fund, explains the impact of the fall in the oil price on energy companies. Alexis also quizzes Richard on […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

John Lawson: The major pension themes for 2019

Brexit will no doubt consume the government next year, but do not presume that means pensions will be left untouched When I think of how the pensions landscape has changed so dramatically over the past decade, 2018 was a relatively quiet year, thanks to large sections of the government having their hands full with Brexit. […]

Michelle Hoskin: Fixing your firm’s identity crisis

Is your firm suffering from an identity crisis? Dare I say it, is it all fur coat and no knickers? All sparkle on the outside, doing everything you can to wow clients, but inside the engine is falling apart and your team is working to levels of exhaustion? It is more common than you think. […]

What advisers need to know about sideways inheritance

Statistics and romance sometimes have a rocky relationship. In 2015, the last year for which full figures are available, there were 245,513 marriages in England and Wales. Sadly, there were also 101,077 divorces. Love, it would seem, can be complicated. The over-65s are getting even busier when it comes to tying – or untying – […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com