Kingswood boasts ‘strong’ ethical portfolio performance

Wealth manager Kingswood says it has seen a “strong performance” this year across its recently launched ethical range of portfolios on its managed portfolio service.

The adventurous strategy returned 18.9 per cent between January and July 2019, while the growth strategy returned 15 per cent.

They were followed by the balanced strategy with 11 per cent, the cautious strategy with 7.1 per cent and the defensive strategy which saw returns of 3.4 per cent, according to the company.

Kingswood associate director Dean Crouch says: “Our ethical investment programme enables clients to match their values to their investment goals and represents a further broadening of the range of financial solutions we offer.”

The company says funds selected in its portfolios include a range of ethical strategies, which in most cases involves negative and/or positive screening of stocks.

This helps it select companies with strong environmental, social and governance or socially responsible investing characteristics.

It also avoids companies considered to have a negative impact such as those linked to fossil fuels, weapons, tobacco, alcohol and gambling.

Three selected funds – Liontrust Sustainable Future UK Growth, Hermes Impact Opportunities and Robeco Sustainable Water have all seen “good performance” this year, according to Kingswood.

Kingswood vice president Harry Merrison, who advises clients on ethical investment solutions, adds: “Kingswood is passionate about leading the way on ESG issues, ensuring our clients’ responsible investing criteria are met and their sustainable goals supported.”

