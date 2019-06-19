Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Kim North: Who will satisfy the demand for advice?

By

Demand for advice is on the rise and every effort must be made to recruit more people into our industry. Not only are we set to face a busy period for investment advice in the run-up to Brexit, and in light of increasing trade wars and market volatility, but the demand for pension transfer advice continues unabated.

Indeed, the average cash value of a defined benefit transfer at the end of March was £235,000 and the rule that financial advice must be provided for any transfer above £30,000 remains in place.

On top of this, more than 23 million employees are now expected to work beyond the age of 65, with many admitting they need to continue to earn a wage due to insufficient pension savings, according to Canada Life. Auto-enrolment has pushed millions into thinking more seriously about financial planning for the future, many for the first time.

And then there is a, perhaps surprising, growing demand for mortgage advice too. Indeed, according to the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association, the proportion of UK mortgage applications that progressed to an offer reached a three-year high in the first quarter of this year.

The mortgage product world has also been heating up, with Deutsche Bank only very recently entering the market with multi-currency residential mortgages for the rich, and Santander the latest player to add a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage to its range.

Both these products need advice – the first for eligibility and the second to explain the risks associated.

With the latest FCA data showing there are 5,270 regulated advice firms with close to 30,000 advisers, there are simply not enough to go around.

We know the bank brands have a stronger appeal than the independent advice brands, so it is not surprising to see them take steps back into the world of advice, poaching the millions not tolerant to adviser charging.

But we also all know what it is like nowadays to walk into vast banking halls with nothing in sight but an array of machines.

This is sadly not conducive to the friendly face-to-face service traditional advisers can offer.

Thankfully, according to the latest FCA data, the number of advisers at banks and building societies has decreased, from 3,525 in the last year to 3,374. Hopefully, this will be a trend that will continue.

The main regulated activity for advisers is answering the two questions: what should I invest in and who should provide the product?

But the real basis of financial planning is ensuring people are able to live in the home they want debt-free, with a reasonable standard of living both in sickness and health.

Machines will no doubt be able to provide personalised advice that hits the regulator’s ever-changing conduct-of-business rules at some point in the future, but certainly not in my lifetime.

In the meantime, traditional advisers must keep hold of the mantle.

Kim North is managing director at Technology & Technical

Recommended

Steve-Webb-in-2014-700.jpg
1

Steve Webb: How cutting the annual allowance might end tapering

Abolishing pension tax relief tapering outright is unlikely, but not necessarily impossible If there was a competition for the most absurd and complex feature of the UK tax system, there would be many entrants. But a guaranteed finalist, if not the outright winner, would have to be the system of “tapering” annual allowances for pension […]
1

Liz Field: What does the future hold for regulation?

The FCA currently faces multiple challenges. Brexit remains a primary focus due to the protracted preparations for a new regulatory relationship with the European Union, while the December rollout of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime means that corporate culture and governance also stand front and centre. Alongside this, technological change, innovation and the use […]

Trevor Greetham, Royal London Asset Management

Buying the dip as volatility persists

Trevor Greetham shares his thoughts on investment allocation amid expansion in the world economy, persistent market volatility and low levels of sentiment not seen since the China devaluation panic of 2015. Read the article here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Vanguard cuts fees on UK active fund range

Vanguard, the asset management giant known mainly for its passive offering, has announced a reduction in fees on its UK domiciled active fund range. Fees on Vanguard Global Equity and Vanguard Global Equity Income funds have been reduced from 0.60 per cent to 0.48 per cent per annum. The price of Vanguard Global Balanced fund, […]

Alan Hughes: Meeting FCA expectations of principal firms

These companies should ensure their systems and controls address recent issues found by the regulator Last month, the FCA published its findings into a review of how principal firms in the investment management sector understood and complied with their responsibilities in respect of their authorised representatives. The firms covered a diverse range of regulated businesses, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com