Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Kim North: Step back in time for innovation ideas

By

Having been a keen history student, I like to think I understand the importance of looking at the past as a guide to how we should move forward.

The recent news stories around the judicial review into the long-standing dispute between Sipp provider Berkeley Burke and the Financial Ombudsman Service have read like a soap opera.

We have watched with interest to see if greedy investors wishing for great returns from obscure investments such as plots of agricultural land in Cambodia should get their money back. Whatever happened to caveat emptor?

If the decision goes against Berkeley Burke, and it is deemed the provider’s fault for making this obscure investment for its client, there will be a move towards products being regulated.

Before pension freedoms introduced an “anything goes” mentality with retirement money, we had a one-page list of allowable Sipp investments enshrined as a statutory instrument in Memorandum 101. It was as clear as day. Now standard and non-standard investments in Sipps are causing chaos. We should go back to a statutory list.

Inside the legal battle for Sipp supremacy

Another thing the pension freedoms have done is push equity release to an all-time high.

According to the Equity Release Council, £1.02bn was released in Q3, up £193m, or 24 per cent, on the same period a year previous. All this money released under just one product type.

Back in the day, we had the home reversion scheme and lifetime home income plans.

With a home reversion scheme, you would sell all or part of your property at less than its market value in return for a tax-free lump sum, a regular income, or both, but stay on as a tenant, paying no rent.

They received bad press at the time, with criticisms including the fact there was no sharing of rising house prices. But with UK house prices rising at their lowest level for five years, why not revisit the idea and make it better?

Why not look to offer regulated, modern home reversion plans?

There are many elderly people with no family sitting in expensive homes who could do with lump sums obtained through such a scheme.

There is another product the elderly should be offered that no longer exists in the UK – that is, a deferred annuity.

Kim North: Let’s move away from ‘jobs for the boys’

We can argue for hours if 4 per cent is the right drawdown withdrawal rate but experience in Australia tells us thousands of pensioners run out of money in their later years.

Deferred annuities are offered in the United States and should be here for those that do not want to, or cannot, draw down equity from their home.

So come on product development teams. I cannot recall any innovative product development that has sold for years.

As Winston Churchill once said, “history will be kind to me for I intend to write it”. Please let that be inspiration.

Kim North is managing director at Technology & Technical

Recommended
2

Berkeley Burke: We will defend our position through appeal

In a response to the High Court judgement against Berkeley Burke for failing to carry out adequate due diligence on a £29,000 unregulated collective investment scheme, the Sipp administrator has released the following statement exclusively to Money Marketing: “Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration Ltd (“the Company”) notes the ruling in the judicial review and, on legal advice, will be seeking leave to […]
7

Nutmeg launches full advice service

Online investment manager Nutmeg has expanded into personalised advice with the launch of a new pilot service. The robo-adviser, which was one of the first to enter the market, has levied a staunch criticism of the cost of traditional advice as it says it will offer “tailored financial advice” with “personal recommendations and qualified financial […]

Catherine Metcalfe: Everything you should know about the Apta

New rules came into force on 1 October to replace the transfer value analysis The last year has seen a wave of regulatory consultations and policy statements on pension transfers. The latest, PS18/20: Improving the Quality of Pension Transfer Advice, arrived days after the implementation of rules set out in PS18/6: Advising on Pension Transfers. […]

Accidents will happen

Sarah Scott – Marketing Consultant  “Yesterday I witnessed an accident between a small family car and a huge lorry making deliveries in the city centre.” Luckily everyone walked away, shaken but physically uninjured and I’m sure thanking their lucky stars that the outcome wasn’t considerably worse.  Certainly, when you saw the comparative size of the two […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

File image of a pension savings pot

Pensions withdrawals hit close to £22bn

Nearly £22bn has been withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 according to HM Revenue and Customs data published today. Savers flexibly withdrew just under £2bn from their pensions in the third quarter of this year which is down slightly from the £2.3bn taken out in the second quarter. A total 258,000 people […]

Financial education

LIBF: Our adviser re-evaluation exam will be rigorous

The London Institute of Banking and Finance has begun development on its “rigorous” re-evaluation exam equivalent to the Chartered Insurance Institute’s offering. Money Marketing reported on LIBF’s communication with members in September about its interest in developing an equivalent to the CII’s newly-launched  Level 4 adviser re-revaluation exam  LIBF managing director of corporate and professional qualifications, Brian Wilkinson […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com