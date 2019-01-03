Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Kim North: Raising the stakes on pension investments  

By

The headlines have been dominated by Brexit over the last year.

Sterling has come under continued pressure and volatility is hitting the market like never before. Both make it difficult for investment recommendations to be made.

Meanwhile, transfers from defined benefit pension schemes continue at a pace, with the value of transfers in the third quarter of this year totalling £8.6bn, up from £8.2bn in Q2, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Mercer expects this trend to continue, with around £60bn to be transferred over the next three years.

Commentators are split as to whether clients should transfer or not, and only time will tell, depending on the performance of the chosen replacement investments. The life-changing cash sum available from such transfers, twinned with the market noise around Brexit, has raised the stakes as to where to invest this huge wall of money.

Pension transfers see £8.6bn cashed out in Q3

Indeed, investments in pensions have also been high on the year’s news agenda, particularly with the Financial Ombudsman Service and judicial reviews concerning Sipps. Following the recent judgements, most Sipp providers will now not allow non-standard investments, thereby taking away many investment opportunities. It is disappointing we are turning into a nanny state when it comes to what one does with our own pension money.

The FOS has said clients need to be compensated if a Sipp provider does not carry out adviser-style due diligence on their investments. But Sipps are simply tax wrappers, in the main held on platforms. Many Sipp providers do not hold the permissions to provide advice, so the rules need to be changed.

Kim North: Why is advice still such a no woman’s land?

What if a poor-performing fund from mighty investment houses such as Invesco Perpetual, HSBC and Aberdeen Standard, who all have five funds listed in Bestinvest’s latest Spot the Dog guide continually underperformed? Would the discretionary fund manager need to compensate? I think not. But is this fair? Clients only see profit or loss and have little understanding of risk.

My wishes for the new year are to stop DB schemes falling into the Pension Protection Fund, to see the reintroduction of a Sipp permitted investment list and for the FCA, FOS and FSCS to work more closely together.

Kim North is managing director at Technology & Technical

Recommended
3

Tilney acquires Midlands wealth manager

Investment and financial planning firm Tilney has acquired Sutton Coldfield-based Index Wealth Management as it continues to seal more deals before the end of 2018. Tilney has bought the firm, which has three financial planners, three paraplanners and six support staff, for an undisclosed sum. Assets under advice at Index are around £243m, with average […]
2

Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

A fascinating new paper by L&G, entitled Retirement Income Riddle: New perspectives on how we make financial choices and their impact on our wellbeing, looks at the relationship between happiness and the retirement income option people choose. Conducted by think-tank Demos using the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing database, the research focuses on people on […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]
1

New year, new rules for block pension transfers?

The new year often comes with a promise of change and resolution. Many will stop smoking, give up drinking alcohol or go on a health kick. But we should also consider the damaging effects outdated legislation will continue to have on pensions. Pension freedoms brought us freedom and choice but legislation has not caught up […]

Health - thumbnail

Fit for Work: guidance for employers published

On Friday, the Department for Work and Pensions published its guidance for employers on using the new Fit for Work (FfW) service to help ill employees return to the workplace. It also includes more details on the tax exemption for medical interventions that commenced on 1 January 2015.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

House sales dropped in over half of markets in 2018

Transactions fell in 241 of 374 local authority areas in 2018, with the average drop in sales across England and Wales recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to Project Etopia. Only 133 local authority areas saw an increase in the number of homes sold, with the calculated rise being 3.5 per cent for the first […]

Okell-Kevin-Altus-2013

Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms. Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kim North: Elevating the stakes on pension investments   - GOOGLE TRENDS ONLINE 3rd January 2019 at 1:51 pm

    […] Supply hyperlink […]

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com