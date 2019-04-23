Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Kim North: Providers must take more responsibility for ageing population

By

The country is ageing. Office for National Statistics figures suggest around 18.2 per cent of the UK population were aged 65 years or over at mid-2017, compared with 15.9 per cent 10 years previously. This is projected to grow to 20.7 per cent by 2027, the highest-ever level.

With this trend in mind, the provision of financial advice and products for the elderly needs to increase and improve.

There is a troubling lack of long-term care and deferred annuity products, and the equity release market needs more providers and innovation in product design.

According to the Equity Release Council, demand for the solution increased by 25 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

Lifetime mortgages constitute about a third of all mortgages taken out by homeowners from their mid-50s, releasing £3bn last year.

With Nationwide now offering it, the product is becoming more and more mainstream.

When I was advising, the reasons for recommending equity release were numerous. A reoccurring need among female clients was to pay for operations such as hip replacements. Other needs included having to replace leaking roofs or pay off expensive debt.

The Bank of England has recently cracked down on equity release providers following guidance from the Prudential Regulation Authority, raising capital requirements at lenders to strengthen balance sheets to provide a cushion in the event of a housing crash.

Equity release can be life-changing and I think it is good that many providers will take responsibility for the advice.

But what I would also like to see providers in the retirement space take responsibility for is defined benefit transfers.

The FCA confirmed in March that pension providers are not responsible for the suitability of advice in this area. Is poor equity release advice, where the client could lose their home, better than a pension transfer from a wobbly scheme or one that has fallen into the Pension Protection Fund?

A DB transfer can also be life-changing for many – again, for the better.

The problem is that Section 48 of the Pension Schemes Act 2015 requires trustees or scheme managers to check that independent advice has been taken before allowing a transfer to proceed, where it involves a DB pension or other safeguarded benefits worth more than £30,000.

It has never made sense to me that defined contribution pensioners have flexibility and freedoms that DB members do not.

There are not enough equity release or DB pension transfer advisers around that charge affordable fees for the growing elderly demographic and the complexities of their financial needs. The regulators need to widen the remit of those that can advise on elderly financial matters, and providers should take more responsibility.

Kim North is managing director at Technology & Technical

Recommended
5

FCA set to reduce adviser regulatory fees

The FCA has proposed a slight reduction in the amount advisers pay towards the regulator next year. In a consultation on the regulator’s funding this morning, the FCA says it plans to reduce the amount the “A13” fee block pays – which includes advisers and some brokers – from £80.3m in 2018/19 to £79.4m in […]

Tony Wickenden: A very modern tax for an increasingly digital world

Knowing which businesses will be affected by the digital services tax will be a source of comfort to planners and their SME-owning clients More and more parts of our life are going digital, and the financial planning sector is not escaping it. Indeed, advisers of all different business models should be embracing it. The world […]
4

FOS criticised over DB transfer claim handling

A better way must be found to manage claims against IFAs on defined benefit transfers, as the current settlement process is untenable, experts say. In the latest edition of Money Marketing’s series of live debates, MM Wired, Delta Financial Management director Jarrod Ellis, O3 Insurance Solutions managing director Jamie Newell and Libertatem director general Garry Heath […]

Investment

Responsibility matters

RLAM is committed to being a responsible investor. Our quarterly newsletter, Responsibility Matters, explores key environmental, governance and social (ESG) themes. This quarter’s issue covers green bonds and sustainable agriculture, with articles from Head of Sustainable Investments Mike Fox and Sustainable Investment Analysts Gail Counihan and Victoria McArdle. Read the articles here Past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Baillie Gifford transfers £1.3bn to Hargreaves Lansdown

Baillie Gifford is set to transfer its investment trust savings scheme to Hargreaves Lansdown. The scheme, which includes its Isa, Share Plan and Children’s Savings Plan, is being moved as Baillie Gifford says the long-term interests of the plan holders will be “best serviced” by a transfer of investments to the the direct-to-consumer platform. More […]
4

Auditors at collapsed mini-bond firm questioned as compensation looms

Accountants and lawyers are among at least 30 people asked to hand over information about collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance, according to The Times. Before its collapse at the end of January, £237m had been invested in LCF by some 11,500 private investors. The firm had previously raised flags with the FCA for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com