Keydata bosses receive final order to pay £78m in fines

By

Payment-Fine-Currency-Money-700.jpgThe FCA has given the former chief executive and sales director of failed life settlement bond company Keydata until 1 February to pay more than £75m in fines between them.

The final notices published on the FCA’s website today bring to a close years of legal fighting between the company’s top executives and the regulator, confirming a £76m fine for ex-chief executive Stewart Ford and a £3.2m fine for ex-sales director Mark Owen.

The pair have 16 days to pay their penalties – some of the largest individual fines ever to be handed out by the FCA – or the amount outstanding becomes a formal debt that the FCA can pursue.

Money Marketing’s interactive timeline of the Keydata saga

In November, Ford finally lost his appeal to overturn his fine from the FCA relating to how he handled the firm in the run up to its collapse some ten years ago.

A key issue faced was when the Luxembourg-registered life settlement bonds that Keydata promoted were incorrectly labelled as qualifying for Isa treatment when they did not, incurring a significant tax liability on the firm which led to its eventual shutdown.

A number of financial advisers have been caught up in the long-running Keydata saga.

Financial planners were targetted with a number of complaints at the Financial Ombudsman Service and Financial Services Compensation Scheme for recomending that clients put their money with the firm.

