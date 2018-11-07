Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Keydata boss: I have been a victim of injustice

By
Stewart-Ford-Keydata-500x320.jpg
Keydata founder Stewart Ford

As he loses an appeal against a £79m fine and receives a ban from the FCAKeydata founder Stewart Ford provides an exclusive statement to Money Marketing protesting his innocence

In the matter of “Stewart Owen Ford and Mark John Owen v The Financial Conduct Authority: [2018] UKUT 0358 (TCC) – Gov. UK

1.                  I do not and cannot agree with the Decision of the Upper Tribunal

If I must accept it, I do not and cannot agree with the Decision of the Upper Tribunal published yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, 6th November 2018, in the matter of “Stewart Owen Ford and Mark John Owen v The Financial Conduct Authority: [2018] UKUT 0358 (TCC) – Gov. UK”.

I am as disappointed with the Upper Tribunal as I am with its Decision.

2.                  I have been the victim of a grave injustice

Without infringing the law or my conscience, I say and believe that I have been the victim of a grave injustice. For those who truly know me, you will be aware that this Decision of the Upper Tribunal runs counter to every fibre of my being. My honour, my good name, mycompetence and my integrity have been impugned.

Prior to the intervention of the Financial Conduct Authority[1]I had enjoyed a previously“unblemished regulatory record,”as recognised by the Upper Tribunal at Paragraph 43 of their Decision.However, during these past 10 years and more, I believe for questionable motives and in an effort to discredit me, I have been the subject of a concentrated and sustained attack by theFinancial Services Authority/Financial Conduct Authority.They failed, miserably, to provide me with a fair and balanced investigation and the Upper Tribunal has now compounded that injustice with yesterday’s Decision.

In a much larger sense, the trust formerly placed in me by Keydata investors demands that I immediately address the Upper Tribunal’s Decision.

3.             “Not the integrity of an individual as a general matter”

It is of little comfort that the Upper Tribunal has correctly restated the Law at Paragraph 16 of their Decision:

“That recognises that what is at issue is not the integrity of an individual as a general matter, but integrity in the particular sphere of the carrying out of that individual’s controlled functions in the regulatory environment.  A person may be thought of as having impeccable integrity in other areas of life, but integrity may nonetheless be brought into question as regards the conduct of that individual in the performance of the controlled functions.”

The Upper Tribunal has also recognised that it not necessary for a person to have been dishonest to make a finding of lack of integrity.

4.             Not “Fraud”

It is of some further comfort that in Paragraph 521 of their Decision the Upper Tribunal states that:

“… it has never been the Authority’s case that Mr Ford or Mr Owen were engaged in fraud …”

            Again, at Paragraph 523 that of their Decision the Upper Tribunal states that:

“… it is clear on the evidence before us that actions were being taken by … others … without any notice to Mr Ford or anyone else at Keydata …”

5.             A “difficult and challenging upbringing”

At Paragraph 70 of their Decision the Upper Tribunal mentions my “difficult and challenging upbringing” and having been “born into a working class background in Scotland”.However, from an early reading of their Decision, I am uncertain if the Upper Tribunal mentions my early challenging personal circumstances so as to arose pathos, or rather perhaps as the context to their belief that an entrepreneur of my particular background is unsuitable for leadership within the UK financial services industry?

6.                  “The position of Mr Ford was a matter of some dispute”

It was and shall remain my belief that I resigned as chief executive officer of Keydata in April 2007.  As stated at Paragraph 7 sub-paragraph 3 of the Upper Tribunal’s Decision:

“… From that date, Mr Ford’s day-to-day involvement in the management of Keydata changed fundamentally, as did his state of mind with respect to his role at Keydata.”

As stated at Paragraph 81 of the Upper Tribunal’s Decision:

“… from April 2007 Mr Ford’s case is that he stepped down as CEO of Keydata and remained involved with the company only as Non-Executive Chairman … to develop international product distribution for investment products distributed by [Keydata].”

            As stated at Paragraph 86 of the Upper Tribunal’s Decision:

            “… At that time Mr Ford had resigned as CEO of Keydata and become resident in Switzerland with an international focus.  Mr Ford was developing international projects and able to access the international distribution projects.  Mr Ford denied that in effect he was simply carrying on the same role he had at Keydata as an executive CEO.”

            At Paragraph 88 the Upper Tribunal accepts:

            “We accept that from April 2007 Mr Ford spent less time on the day to day activities of Keydata.  He was engaged with other, more strategic, activities, a substantial part of which took place outside the UK …”

At Paragraph 259 the Upper Tribunal is unable to accept the [Financial Conduct] Authority’s submission:

“Having considered the evidence, we are unable to accept the Authority’s submission that the “global arranger” role is a retrospective contrivance … It is evident to us that Mr Ford did work on establishing a more global reach for the Lifemark offering, and that he was engaged by Orietex and LAS Global in a consultancy capacity for the purpose of fulfilling the obligations to Lifemark.”

7.                  Keydata’s SLS and Lifemark Products – “We accept that he is a problem-solver”

I say that I contributed very substantial sums of money in protection of the interests of the Keydata investors. Further, at Paragraph 298 of their Decision the Upper Tribunal accepts:

“… we accept that Mr Ford’s view of himself in this way was a genuine one, and not a mere contrivance.  We accept that he is a problem-solver.”

At Paragraph 371 of their Decision the Upper Tribunal accepts:

“…we accept that Mr Ford hoped that Mr Elias would rectify the situation, principally by procuring redemption of the SLS bonds held by Keydata investors, and that in default of that Mr Ford himself intended to do what he could to salvage the situation”.

At Paragraph 409 of their Decision the Upper Tribunal accepts:

“… we accept that Mr Ford took an optimistic view as to the achievability of the Lifemark rates of return, the Lifemark risk parameters and the Lifemark costs.  That view was understandably shared by others in Keydata, and in particular by Mr Owen…”

Again, at Paragraph 448 of their Decision the Upper Tribunal accepts:

“… we accept that, in making timely payments to bondholders despite the non-receipt of income payments from SLS, Keydata was seeking to discharge its own obligations to those investors.  That may, we accept, have been born out of a genuine desire to ensure that Keydata investors were not inconvenienced.”

8.                  Keydata had been a successful company prior to the intervention of the Financial Services Authority

It was and shall remain my position, as stated at Paragraph 77 of the Upper Tribunal’s Decision, that:

“Keydata was a successful company, which was well-known and appeared to be highly regarded in the IFA community as a distributor of leading income and growth products.  It won a number of industry awards.  It had a substantial staff, numbering some 140 people.”

The review of Keydata’s Systems and Controls conducted by Grant Thornton, dated 29 January 2009, only six months prior to the wrongful intervention of the Financial Conduct Authority is cited at Paragraph 77 of the Upper Tribunal’s Decision and states:

“… The firm demonstrated to us a clear commitment to develop and maintain an adequate structure of systems and controls.

We found that in most respects the firm’s systems and controls are appropriate for the size and nature of its business and it has staff with appropriate skills and experience to operate them.”

9.                  It is and shall remain my fundamental belief

It has been widely accepted, including as evidenced by litigation in this and other jurisdictions, that Keydata, its investors and myself were victims of a very sophisticated fraud in respect of the SLS products. Further, despite yesterday’s Decision of the Upper Tribunal, it is and shall remain my fundamental belief, that there were no risks associated with the Lifemark portfolio and that prior to the wrongful intervention of the Financial Services Authority in June 2009, all ofKeydata’sLifemark Products had performed as forecast and all obligations to Keydatainvestorshad been discharged in full and on time.It is and shall remain my fundamental belief that justice has not been served by yesterday’s Decision of the Upper Tribunal.

[1]Previously the Financial Services Authority [FSA] – disbanded by Statute as not fit for purpose

Recommended

Stewart-Ford-Keydata-500x320.jpg

Keydata boss loses battle to overturn £76m FCA fine

The boss of former failed investment company Keydata Stewart Ford has lost his attempt to overturn a £76m fine handed down from the FCA. Keydata became infamous for the sale of life settlement bonds, which pooled life insurance policies into a securitised investment. The Luxembourg-registered bonds ran into trouble when it was claimed their tax […]
4

Fund managers to get FSCS rebate after fielding advisers’ Keydata bills

Fund managers who have helped pay compensation over the collapse of life settlement bond provider Keydata will receive a £12m refund, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced. Keydata’s management has been embroiled in a multi-million-pound legal battle with the FCA since it collapsed in 2009. The total bill for compensation stands at more than […]

FCA cleared in Keydata compensation complaint

The FCA has been cleared in a complaint where it was criticised for not making sure clients who had invested in collapsed life settlement scheme Keydata were contacted about making a claim for compensation. The clients of the complainant were also clients of another firm – called firm X in the complaint. After a FSA […]

High-Court-Building-700.jpg
2

FSA and FSCS rejected as Keydata witnesses as case drags on

The Upper Tribunal has rejected pleas from Keydata founder Stewart Ford to call regulatory staff as witnesses in his long running legal battle against a £75m fine. Ford and fellow Keydata director Mark Owen are contesting regulatory bans for their role in the collapse of the investment firm. Owen also faces a fine of £4m. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jason Wykes: Transfer value comparator confusion

The new calculation to be used when advising on DB transfers is riddled with dangerous uncertainties It has been over a month since advisers have had to start including a transfer value comparator when advising on a defined benefit pension transfer. In its consultation last year (CP17/16), the FCA said consumers did not understand the […]

Intelliflo backs tech adoption but more admin staff needed

Adviser back-office provider Intelliflo says firms which use its full suite of software offerings are £112,000 in revenue better off per adviser every year. This is compared with advice firms only using part of its offerings. The firm’s Intelligent Office system is currently used by 31.2 per cent of financial advice firms including national IFA […]
4

FSCS: Providers should flag compensation fund to boost pension saving

Consumers will invest more in their pension if they are aware it is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, new research indicates. The research, undertaken by Populus for the lifeboat fund, surveyed 2,067 UK adults from 25 to 28 May 2018. It looks at consumer expectations about what pension providers should do to explain […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com