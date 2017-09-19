Key Retirement kicks off adviser recruitment drive to tap equity release market

Key Retirement is looking to tap the growing equity release market by increasing its adviser numbers.

The firm is hoping to both bring in new advisers through its academy programme and well as ‘develop existing staff’ to reach its goal of having more than 200 equity release advisers next tear.

While Key Retirement scrapped its pensions advice arm at the end of 2015, it had just signed a tied distribution deal with L&G to give equity release advice on L&G products.

Estimates are that the equity release market will double from £2.1bn in 2016 by 2021.

Key Retirement has promoted business development manager Will Hale to chief executive to manage the expansion plans.

Key Retirement scraps pensions advice arm

Hale says: “Increasing advice capacity is crucial as Key grows in response to the strong customer demand for equity release. The adviser recruitment will include adding significant numbers to our telephone team as well as adding more face-to-face advisers to align with anticipated regional trends in demand.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our corporate and intermediary referral partners and building on Key’s long track record of success in delivering consistently excellent service to an ever more diverse set of customers requiring specialist retirement lending advice.”