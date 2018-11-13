Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Kent IFA latest to be snapped up by consolidator AFH

By

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpgConsolidator AFH has made another buy in the South East with the acquisition of Kent-based CWP Financial Services.

A day after AFH released results for the last twelve months showing a 49 per cent revenue increase on the back of 16 acquisitions over the past year,  it has announced yet another advice firm will be bought out by the company.

CWP has received an initial cash payment of £470,000 from AFH, and will receive a maximum of £890,000 if it meets financial targets over the next 26 months.

CWP is a sole adviser firm, with one other qualified staff member conducting research, reporting and review services, and another providing secretarial services.

Bob Perry, the sole adviser, will retire after the deal is complete, leaving AFH advisers to service CWP clients.

AFH’s announcement did not reference whether the other two staff would stay with the firm.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “This latest acquisition further enhances our position in the South East of England and continues our strategy of providing a stable and well capitalised business within which the clients of retiring IFAs can continue to receive appropriate professional advice and investment management.”

Recommended

Roger Edwards

Roger Edwards: Why it pays to break the protection advice mould

Does competitive advantage mean being better than everyone else or different? Or both? Twenty or so years ago I made weekly trips from Edinburgh to London to meet advisers and journalists. British Airways served gigantic cooked breakfasts in the morning and three-course meals at night, with a couple of drink runs as well. This was […]

Profile: ‘Financial advice has been like a swear word to accountants’

Critchleys chief executive on how accountants have finally grown to respect financial advisers Relationships between financial advisers and accountants range from the good, the bad to the downright ugly. Some advisers talk fondly of their experience running an advice service out of their local accountancy firm’s offices, while others recall joint ventures that failed due to the firms involved […]

Lancashire IFA scores £40m acquisition

West Lancashire-based IFA Acumen Financial Partnership has acquired fellow advice firm Wyre Investment & Financial Management. The deal will see Acumen take on 400 active clients and £40m in funds under management. Wyre founder Liz Warren and an administrative staff member will join Acumen’s team of 17, eight of which are advisers. Acumen founder Angela Maher […]

Credit outlook 2018

RLAM’s Head of Credit, Eric Holt recaps 2017 and outlines prospects for credit strategies in our brief video. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Brooks Macdonald managing director steps down

Brooks Macdonald managing director of UK investment management Nick Holmes is stepping down after 22 years at the firm. He decided to step down from the board on 30 November and will leave at the end of the year, an announcement from the firm this morning reveals. Following Holmes’s departure, the UK investment management business […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com