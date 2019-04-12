Money Marketing
Keith Richards: Partial transfers vital for freedoms

By

Pension transfers have come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years, due in no small part to the highly publicised mishandling of the British Steel scheme early last year. The fallout from that fiasco has risked damaging public trust in the wider profession.

Partial transfers have been an option within pension schemes from as early as 2006. However, it was not until the introduction of the pension freedoms in 2015 that they entered the mainstream, with many more people opting to make drawdowns on savings at will.

Defined benefit transfers are rightly seen by some to be a significant opportunity to maximise retirement savings. Historically, partial transfers had been considered to benefit wealthier individuals most. But today, pension transfers can be attractive to a wider audience, including those on more modest incomes.

Recent figures support the reality that the appetite for transfers is strong, almost tripling to £32.2bn in 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In terms of advice, there is a perception the choices are binary: security versus risk. However, the added flexibility afforded to partial transfers can be attractive to those who wish to take a more active role in managing their pension pots.

This can constitute a good way to access cash from a DB scheme without being fully exposed to the risk incurred by a full transfer. In this regard, partial transfers can be the best of both worlds for some.

Partial transfers typically allow for a more bespoke approach in relation to the specific circumstances of individual clients. In processing a partial transfer, an adviser can weigh up the practicalities of how much risk an individual can withstand, consider how much money is needed to maintain a guaranteed fund minimum and, of course, account for their projected living expenses and broader objectives.

Unfortunately, in the climate of increased scepticism, advisers are becoming less inclined to present the option of DB transfers to clients, despite their benefits. The FCA’s report on the effectiveness of DB transfers released late last year further cast a cloud over them.

It is important the public is reassured that the majority of advisers are dedicated to providing recommendations to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.

The wealth of the baby boomer generation has almost doubled in the past decade, with 20 per cent of over-65s in the UK now holding in excess of £1m in assets. This amounts to more than £400bn due to be transferred between the generations over the next 10 years alone. Addressing the largest intergenerational wealth gap since records began is one of the key opportunities for our profession.

Broadening access to advice is a key goal for us. Politicians, regulators and the profession at large all have a responsibility to promote a dialogue that emphasises the value of advice and the risks to those who may opt to forego it.

Keith Richards is chief executive of The Personal Finance Society

FCA targets nine providers with DB transfer review letter

The FCA has confirmed to Money Marketing it has written to the heads of nine major product providers reminding  them to review their defined benefit transfer procedures. In a Dear CEO Letter sent on 22 March, the FCA lays out how providers should treat customers fairly in the context of DB to defined contribution transfers. It went […]

Aberdeen Standard Investments teams up with Skipton for new fund range

Aberdeen Standard Investments has teamed up with Skipton Building Society to provide portfolio solutions for customers of its £4bn investment offering. The partnership will build on ASI’s existing £13.9bn MyFolio fund range, its multi-asset solutions for advisers, by adding five new index funds. Bambos Hambi and James Millard run the 19-strong multi-manager strategies team which […]

Financial education cover.jpg
2

LIBF apologises for email promoting SJP to employer-sponsored students

The London Institute of Banking and Finance has apologised after a series of emails highlighting career opportunities with St James’s Place were sent to students already sponsored by other firms. LIBF says it is investigating its tech systems after a number of students received emails encouraging them to consider employment with advice giant SJP after […]
2

DB transfer standard launched by PFS

A taskforce set up by the Personal Finance Society has published a code of good practice for advisers who specialise in defined benefit transfers. The adviser code is based on nine principles underpinning good practice when giving pension transfer advice. These nine principles include helping clients understand when advice is appropriate and ensuring it supports […]

Trusts: Easier than you think?

Protection providers often extol the benefits of placing plans in trust. The advantages for clients are widely recognised and numerous – inheritance tax mitigation, avoiding probate delay, controlling claim proceeds, and so the long, familiar list continues. Yet, dismissed as unnecessary form-filling, or simply viewed as irrelevant in the context of a mortgage sale, less […]

Are platforms’ ex-post Mifid II disclosures up to date?

The clock is ticking on providing cost transparency documents and advisers are seeing the difficulties that lie ahead in acquiring the relevant information When the Mifid II regulation first came into place in January 2018, it brought cost disclosure obligations with it. Providers and advisers are being asked to show the real-life effects that costs […]

Richard Buxton: Yet deeper into the looking glass

It is clear that 10 years on from the global financial crisis, we are a long way from back to normal A year ago, the US economy was on a tear, boosted by the sugar rush of Donald Trump’s tax cuts. China, on the other hand, was already slowing materially in response to the authorities’ […]

Can small advice businesses really guarantee continuity?

A period of poor health could cause headaches for smaller firms. Here, four experts reveal how they maintain business continuity Clients who are advised by firms in a network often have the assurance that a planner will always be on hand if theirs is unavailable. But what about firms where there might not be another […]

