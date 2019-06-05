Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Karl Dines: How does your advice process stack up against peers?

By

New research explores how advisers are using their time and what can be learned from the most efficient

While every adviser has certain processes and practices which are entirely their own, there are a number of things each has in common: a desire to find the best possible outcomes for clients, concerns about the impact of growing FCA requirements and a lack of spare time.

When you are very busy, it can seem counterproductive to take time out to explore how you can approach introducing time-saving efficiencies.

However, a recent piece of work we have undertaken may prove interesting if you’re wondering about the time you spend on certain areas of your advice process and how this compares to the way other advisers work.

We set out to see if there were common themes occurring across the processes of the advice community and found the average time taken to conduct initial advice was as shown in the table below.

Ten tips for the perfect suitability report

But while it highlights the average amount of time taken by the advisers we surveyed, the accompanying chart below reveals there is a marked difference in the amount firms spend on various tasks.

So when we look at the firms spending the most time on areas we know are most valued by clients, what are they doing differently? What can we learn from their operational practices?

The same things kept coming up from those firms who used their time most effectively:

1. Plan ahead – build a CIP

How do you go about designing a centralised investment process if you’re starting from scratch? In FG12/16, the regulator gave us a comprehensive overview of the elements which needed to be considered: regulator guidance, governance framework, product governance, filtering criteria, method of delivery and implementation/integration.

A one-size-fits-all process is not going to work perfectly for every advice firm any more than it’s going to work for every client. However, using the FCA’s guidance as the foundations upon which you build is a very sensible place to start.

2. Uniform and repeatable – macro and micro

You know your clients better than anyone and it makes sense to keep some of the micro elements of your process bespoke to the way in which you want to work with them.

However, having a repeatable framework in which you have documented your processes, ensured your understanding of the systems and software, and identified hygiene factors could prove invaluable in saving you both time and resources.

3. Technology – better and faster

The time you spend face-to-face with your clients is where the value sits in your process, and nobody would ever suggest that should be cut down for the sake of efficiency. That said, there are elements of the process that tech systems can perform more quickly and often more accurately. Are you letting tech do enough of the routine heavy lifting in your advice process?

While nobody is suggesting that cloning the successful practices of other firms will be exactly right for you and your clients, gaining insight into the operations of your peers can provide a rich seam of ideas that could prove beneficial to you.

Similarly, while the concept of “taking time to make time” might seem almost impossible while you grapple with the everyday challenges of increasing regulation, spending time with clients and running a business, you will reap the rewards in the long term. 

Karl Dines is head of business consultancy at The SimplyBiz Group

Recommended

Bill McQuaker: Global picture continues to get murkier

US outlook appears slightly pessimistic as fears over trade wars resurface We are now well into the second quarter of this year and the profound risk-on move that looked so well established has been stopped in its tracks by renewed trade tensions. Risk assets have benefited over the year to date from market optimism, resulting […]

Quilter: Top-slicing debate gains clarity from tribunal

A recent tribunal case sheds some light on how top-slicing relief works, but the topic is still subject to debate There has been some recent confusion in the market over how the personal allowance, personal savings allowance and the starting rate of tax interact with bond gains and, in particular, top-slicing relief. This confusion came […]

Vodafone – canary in the coal mine?

Vodafone, one of the most important and popular income stocks in the UK, is to cut its dividend by 40% as a result of high-debt levels and the costly effect of 5G rollout. The share price has already fallen c.19% year-to-date as investors have become increasingly concerned about its dividend and overall leverage – and […]
1

Phil Wickenden: Beware falling into the social media trap

In my sleep, among the Brexits, mini-bonds and phoenixing of my dreams, I reach for my phone. Feeling blindly in the night for another hit; to be soothed by the reassuring presence of a blinking light that whispers “you have messages”. I am powerless to its allure, even in slumber. Another dopamine hit to the […]

Who cares?

By Tracey Dickson, marketing consultant There are almost 7 million carers in the UK – that’s around 10 per cent of the population who provide unpaid care for a disabled, seriously ill or older loved one.1 But according to a report from the charity Carers UK, 20 per cent of people providing 50 hours or more of care […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Conservative MP Baroness Zahida Manzoor named as FOS chair

The FCA has today confirmed that Baroness Zahida Manzoor will replace Nicholas Montagu as chair of the Financial Ombudsman Service, effective 2 August. Baroness Manzoor was appointed to the House of Lords in 2013 and was formerly the Legal Services Ombudsman and Legal Services Complaints Commissioner in England and Wales. She began her career as […]
1

FCA letter addresses PI insurers’ concerns over higher FOS limit

The FCA has written to professional indemnity insurers to explain how high value compensation awards might look since the ombudsman increased the award limit to £350,000. The regulator says in the letter, dated 17 May, it thinks the information will “help address some of the issues or questions stakeholders have raise regarding the ombudsman service […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Richard Leeson 5th June 2019 at 2:31 pm

    As a client I would prefer that you compare your process to my expectations as a client and not what other advisers are doing!! Then there would be more ongoing advice, less complacency and fewer issues for advisers to worry about in the longer term.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com