Just Retirement and Partnership unveil branding following merger

JRP Group, formed after the merger of Just Retirement Group and Partnership Assurance last year, is changing its name to Just.

The new branding will be rolled out across the group in stages, starting this month with all “individually underwritten retirement income solutions” at the firm.

The company will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange as JRP Group until its annual general meeting in May when shareholders can vote on the name change.

In a statement, Just outlines some of the initiatives it plans to focus on, including working with partners to help them support vulnerable customers in later life and working with the Plain English Campaign to simplify customer communication.

Group chief executive Rodney Cook says: “Following the merger, a huge amount of work has been undertaken to develop a brand which not only represents the expertise, knowledge and vision of both businesses but highlights our commitment to consumers and our business partners. We are here to help people get the most out of their retirement by providing market leading products, services and making choices easier to understand and decisions more straightforward.”

He adds: “We are proud to be a company with a social purpose at its heart and believe that our new brand will provide the ideal platform on which to realise our ambitious plans to help millions of people with the challenges of later life. Retirement means something different to each person and by recognising this we can help more people achieve a fair, secure and fulfilling retirement.”