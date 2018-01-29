Just renews platform deal with GBST

Retirement provider Just has re-signed platform technology provider GBST to run its flexible pension plan.

Australian company GBST is currently also handing the migration of Cofunds assets onto the new combined Aegon platform and Alliance Trust Savings’ replatforming alongside existing clients AJ Bell and Novia.

Just Retirement first partnered with GBST in 2015 before merging with Partnership to become Just the following year.

GBST will continue to provide platform capability but has expanded its remit to also provide business support, hosting and managed services for Just.

The firms say that the expanded deal will help “ongoing product innovation” at Just.

Just Group retail business managing director Hugh McKee said: “We are looking forward to continuing our work with GBST to further develop our propositions using the capability their system provides. Ensuring customers can enjoy a fair and fulfilling retirement is core to our business and the functionality available from GBST can help achieve this.”