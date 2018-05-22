Just one in 10 people seeking financial advice

Just 10 per cent of people are seeking financial advice, according to Aegon research.

However, there is some positive news as this is a 2 percentage point increase from when the same survey was conducted nearly two years ago.

Aegon polled more than 900 people in May this year and found 47 per cent make financial decisions on their own and 40 per cent make financial decisions with their partner or spouse.

When the provider surveyed more than 1,000 people in October 2016, just 8 per cent sought financial advice.

Aegon found that nearly a third of those going into drawdown did not see a financial adviser.

Aegon pension director Steven Cameron says the increase in people seeking advice is encouraging but, overall, take-up remains “worryingly low”.

Cameron says: “Since last year, the numbers accessing their pensions flexibly through pension freedoms has continued to grow. Making the right decision on your retirement finances is hugely important and really should be done only with the help of a professional adviser.”