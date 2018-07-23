Money Marketing
Just offers advisers more than £1,700 for referring clients

By

Advisers could be paid £1,700 for referring clients to provider Just Group’s financial planners under a new introduction scheme.

Advisers can refer clients wanting either retirement income, care funding or equity release advice to Just Group business Hub Referral Solutions.

Hub will pay introducer fees and has given example fees for completed referrals as:

  • Retirement income: £390 (based on introducer fee of 1 per cent, average fund value £39,000)
  • Equity release: £1,610 (based on introducer fee of 1.75 per cent, average initial advance £92,000)
  • Care funding: £1,755 (based on introducer fee of 1.5 per cent, average purchase price £117,000)

Through the service retirement income clients will get either guidance or regulated advice from Just, depending on their needs. Equity release and care funding clients will receive regulated advice.

Just currently around 30 advisers as part of its Hub business.

Just communications director Stephen Lowe says: “There is strong demand for advice in all three areas with new pension rules driving up demand for professional help when making retirement decisions, growing interest in unlocking equity in the home and an ageing population meaning more focus on care funding issues.”

Just says the service will benefit clients who advisers might not be able to help because advice costs are prohibitive or the adviser does not offer the specialist advice the client is looking for.

In May, Just launched a transfer value analysis service.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 23rd July 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Anyone who joins in this clearly states that they put their own interests before the client.
    Just imagine the charges levied to fund such colossal bribes. (For bribes are exactly what they are)
    One wonders why a self respecting IFA couldn’t do this sort of work themselves without referring clients to sharks like this.
    Is this yet another example of the regulstor asleep st its desk?

