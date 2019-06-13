Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Just looks to save more costs on drawdown business

By

Pension provider Just has said there is “scope for further cost reductions” in its loss making UK income drawdown business after already slimming down its operations in the area.

Ahead of its AGM today, Just says that other loss-making initiatives such as its US care business which have also recently been “rationalised” form part of its plans for further focus on cost efficiency too.

Directors’ short term incentives this year are linked to capital management, the firm adds, and the board have all increased their shareholdings while the search for a new permanent chief executive is “expedited”.

A new chief financial officer, Andy Parsons, will also be joining the group, after having headed up LV=’s finance operations since 2017.

Just chairman Chris Gibson Smith says: “My focus is on maximising shareholder value, with no options excluded. This can now be done from a position of increased regulatory clarity, greater capital strength, a valuable new business franchise, all under the leadership of a strengthened management team.”

Interim group chief executive officer David Richardson says: “We have a good business which is performing well commercially and operationally. We have a strong position in attractive markets and will use these positive market dynamics together with our market-leading expertise to reduce new business capital strain. 

“At the same time as developing our strategic and business options, we are sharply focused on using our existing capital base wisely and are committed to achieving capital self-sufficiency by 2022.”

Recommended

Japan’s dependence on overseas automobile production

Time and again commentators persistently insist that exports and world trade are the primary drivers of Japanese corporate profits. However these outdated assumptions face an underlying fundamental problem, namely that since 1993 overseas production of 4 wheeled vehicles by Japanese firms has exceeded their export from Japan, currently by a volume of more than 4:1. […]

Hargreaves Lansdown freezes platform fees over Woodford fund fallout

Hargreaves Lansdown will waive its platform fee for clients while the dealing of Neil Woodford’s equity income fund is suspended. The prolific manager’s largest fund was temporarily suspended on Monday, with St James’s Place having already pulled its £3.5bn mandate with Woodford Investment Management. Hargreaves Lansdown says it is communicating closely with clients in the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS declares five advice firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has published its latest list of defaulted firms with advice businesses featuring prominently again. Five advice and wealth management firms appear on the list of eight. Philip Ogden Financial Planning in Northamptonshire has been declared in default, along with Cumbria-based GGC Independent Financial Advice and Liverpool firm The O’Rourke Partnership. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com