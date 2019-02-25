Money Marketing
Novia and Just launch guaranteed income plan within Sipp

By
Novia chief executive Bill Vasilieff

Just Group has teamed up with Novia to launch a guaranteed income proposition within a Sipp wrapper on Novia’s platform.

The guaranteed income solution is designed specifically for the platform, enabling an adviser to implement a flexible investment strategy within the Sipp.

The technology has been designed by Spire Platform Solutions and enables advisers using the Novia platform to provide a guaranteed income for life and invest the remainder of clients’ portfolios in more adventurous assets.

Both Novia and Just say this solution provides advisers and their clients with greater flexibility and convenience than traditional off-platform annuities.

The solution provides a personalised guaranteed income for life based on the client’s age, individual medical conditions and lifestyle factors, securing an “underpin” for clients’ retirement portfolios.

Using the guaranteed solution inside the Sipp enables the adviser to minimise income and inheritance tax liabilities on behalf of the client, the firms say.

A death benefit starting at 75 per cent of the initial investment is provided in the early years and paid as a lump sum into the client’s Sipp cash account, providing added security for investors’ dependants.

The solution also provides a cash-in value in the early years to meet a change in the client’s circumstances.

Novia chief executive Bill Vasilieff says: “Since the pension freedoms came into force in April 2015 there has been pressure on the industry from the government and the regulator to provide a truly innovative solution addressing the challenges of flexibility and security in retirement planning. There is demand from investors who want a degree of certainty, but do not want to purchase a more restrictive annuity.

“They are looking for new ways in which they can sustain a regular income. The technology and tools available in a platform Sipp mean that an investor can invest to provide a sustainable income as part of a complete retirement strategy and benefit from the transparency, flexibility and consolidation that investing via a platform provides.”

Vasilieff adds: “This is an innovative and exciting development in the retirement solutions space and we are thrilled to be offering the guaranteed income solution exclusively via the Novia platform.”

Just Group director Stephen Lowe says: “This is the first of a new style of product that aims to deliver three key components of retirement planning – the security of an income for life combined with flexibility and death benefits.

“There are two characteristics of the system that will benefit advisers and consumers. The first major is advisers can transact completely on the platform that makes life easy for advisers. The second interesting point is that should a client have a major event and they want to reverse the decision they can.”

Latest from Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Burrito Bonds and Brexit pizzas

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Hungry for a deal  WSJ well knows there are more than a few strange investment propositions in the market and has heard it all – from storage sheds, to land mines, stamps and even clean air. Last week, WSJ was amused to […]

FCA holding £2.5m unclaimed compensation for land banking scam

The FCA is holding £2.5m in funds relating to a land banking scheme but the majority of investors owed compensation money have not come forward. A total of 870 investors placed £32.8m into unauthorised collective investment schemes operated from a company marketed as Countrywide Land Holdings between 2005 and 2010. The watchdog has now received […]

  1. Adrian Boulding 25th February 2019 at 9:08 am

    As Chief Innovation Officer of Spire Platform Solutions I’m really proud of the part our team have played in helping Novia and Just realise this modern expression of an annuity incorporating new features customers told us they really wanted. Adrian Boulding

