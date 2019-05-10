Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Just boosts staff numbers on bullish outlook for annuities

By

Just Group has added another 45 staff over the last year, its latest accounts reveal.

The pension provider increased its average number of staff from 1,091 in 2017 to 1,136 in 2018.

While senior management staff numbers crept up from 116 to 120, three fewer staff were present at the director level, falling from 12 to 9.

This led to a reduction in total director pay from £5.7m to £4.4m. However,tThe aggregate net value of share awards granted to the directors in 2018 was £2.7m, compared with £2.3m the year before.

Two directors exercised share options during the year with an combined gain of £5,000. In 2017, two directors also exercised options, but the aggregate gain was only £1,700.

For the company as a whole, the wage and salary bill for 2018 came in at £96.6m, up from £90.3m.

Just notes that new rules introduced in March 2018 by the FCA requiring providers to show customers the best annuity quotes available in the market could present a boost for the firm.

The firm’s annual report reads: “This should provide new opportunities for Just as we compete in the open market when these customers
choose to shop around; this is our addressable market as we do not have an existing base of pension savings customers.

“The structural drivers of growth in the retirement income market are strong and assets accumulating in defined contribution pension schemes are projected to increase consistently over the next decade.

“Growth in defined contribution pension assets also arises as companies close down final salary or defined benefit pension schemes and
offer their employees defined contribution pensions instead.

“Thousands of people are transferring out of DB pension schemes into DC pension schemes to take advantage of pension freedoms. When transferring, many people are choosing to secure a guaranteed income for life, by using some of the transfer value to purchase an individually underwritten guaranteed income for life.”

Recommended
2

FSCS levy pushed up to £532m by further Sipp failures

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has named Sipp operators as catalysts for a £16m increase to its levy for the coming year. The lifeboat fund says the £16m is a relatively small increase on its predicted figures in January, however. In addition to an uplift in claims against Sipp operators, the FSCS says continuing costs […]

Pathway winding
2

Tax investment scheme directors face six-year bans

Three Dorset-based directors have been banned for six years each over their involvement in a £70m unregulated investment scheme. The Insolvency Service first launched an investigated into the directors’ firm Ethical Forestry in after it ended voluntary liquidation in December 2015. The disqualification undertakings – rulings that have the effect, without permission of a court, […]

Redington names a trio of new MDs amid series of promotions

Investment consultancy firm Redington has announced a series of promotions to drive future growth in the business. It will see all the promotion of Sebastian Schulze, Nick Samuels and Lee Georgs to managing director. Schulze, who joined the firm in September 2010, has been promoted to managing director in the investment consulting team and will […]

Iress hires UK MD from Australian team

Australian technology provider Iress has hired one of its Sydney-based directors as UK managing director. Phil Quin-Conroy (pictured) joined Iress two years ago and was general manager of lending technology in Australia. He will assume the managing director role of the UK business this coming June. He will replace Simon Badley who joined Avelo as […]

Mixed fortunes – unemployment falls, but employment growth slows down as Brexit approaches

Melanie Baker, Senior Economist commented on the latest labour market report, which brought some welcome news for households with further falls in unemployment. However, over the next few months we’ll be watching for signs that UK firms are pressing pause on both investment and hiring as Brexit approaches. Read the article here Past performance is […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The trouble with replacement business

Why consolidation and centralised investment propositions are making it harder for advisers to decide whether to move products Clients rarely come to advisers with a blank slate. They are likely to have some combination of legacy pensions, maybe from multiple jobs or private pots, Isas, trusts, asset wealth and other investments. For advisers, weighing up […]

Brewin Dolphin buys Investec’s Irish wealth arm

Brewin Dolphin has sealed its deal to buy the wealth management business of Investec Group in the Republic of Ireland, as it looks to raise £60m more from shareholders in a bid to shore up its capital position and continue expanding after a host of recent acquisitions. Last month, Brewin confirmed it was in “exclusive […]

Janus Henderson Investors hires ex-Blackrock MD for a global head of distribution

Janus Henderson Investors has hired Suzanne Cain as global head of distribution. Cain will be responsible for the firm’s global sales and product strategy for both institutional and retail investments, and will oversee global marketing and lead client service across the firm’s business globally. Current co-heads of global head of distribution Drew Elder and Greg […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com