Just acquires majority stake in DB consultancy

Just Group has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Corinthian Pension Consulting to bolster advisory services it provides to defined benefit schemes.

The deal sees it take a majority stake in the holding company of Corinthian with the remaining 25 per cent retained by the existing shareholders.

Corinthian provides professional advisory services to DB pension scheme trustees and scheme sponsors undertaking bulk scheme exercises.

Corinthian Pension Consulting will become an authorised representative of HUB Financial Solutions, part of the Just Group.

HUB companies chief executive chief David Cooper says the acquisition fits in with the investment in HUB Pension Solutions that gives support services to trustees, scheme sponsors and appointed advisers.

Corinthian Pension Consulting managing director Robert MacGregor adds: “Bulk scheme exercises are challenging from both a technical and advisory perspective – so it’s vital to choose the right business partners if you’re to get the best outcome for trustees and their members.”