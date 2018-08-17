Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Just acquires majority stake in DB consultancy

By

Just Group has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Corinthian Pension Consulting to bolster advisory services it provides to defined benefit schemes.

The deal sees it take a majority stake in the holding company of Corinthian with the remaining 25 per cent retained by the existing shareholders.

Corinthian provides professional advisory services to DB pension scheme trustees and scheme sponsors undertaking bulk scheme exercises.

Corinthian Pension Consulting will become an authorised representative of HUB Financial Solutions, part of the Just Group.

HUB companies chief executive chief David Cooper says the acquisition fits in with the investment in HUB Pension Solutions that gives support services to trustees, scheme sponsors and appointed advisers.

Corinthian Pension Consulting managing director Robert MacGregor adds: “Bulk scheme exercises are challenging from both a technical and advisory perspective – so it’s vital to choose the right business partners if you’re to get the best outcome for trustees and their members.”

Recommended
1

Just Retirement group embedded value more than doubles

Just Retirement has reported a £900m increase in assets under management in the year to June 30, from £1.9bn to £2.8bn. Group embedded value, which represents the present value of future profits plus adjusted net asset value, more than doubled from £139.8m to £288.8m over the year. In addition, new business increased 15 per cent […]

Just Retirement links up with Lighthouse Group

Just Retirement’s equity release advice arm Just Retirement Solutions has entered into an agreement with Lighthouse Group.Lighthouse advisers can choose to refer equity release opportunities to JRS, which will manage the request by directly providing the customer with advice on the most appropriate equity release product.Lighthouse advisers already advise on Just Retirement’s annuity and equity […]

Question-Marks-Questions-500x320.jpg

Five questions to ask if your client’s Sipp provider is bought

Consolidation in the Sipp market continues, with the rate only likely to increase. This means that, sooner or later, an adviser will more than likely have a client whose Sipp operator is acquired. What five things should you be thinking about? 1. Why was the Sipp provider acquired? Quite simply, is this a commercial acquisition […]

UK City of London 440

Tech giants: how big is too big?

How big is too big? Facebook, Amazon and Google continue to present very attractive investment opportunities, despite recent regulatory concern about their size argues Neptune’s Ali Unwin. Read more here Important information Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Paper chain family held up to sunset

Bank of mum and dad in need of advice

Nearly half of parents that fall within the “bank of mum and dad” want better online guidance when it comes to their finances, fresh research shows. The housing industry estimates that more than one quarter of housing transactions are now financed by parents, making the bank of mum and dad one of the nation’s biggest […]

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg
1

Paul Armson: How standard financial planning can fail clients

I am often asked what the difference is between financial planning and lifestyle financial planning. It is a question I love to answer by relating a true story. Imagine the scene: two advisers, both seeing the same married couple as potential clients. Adviser A is a highly qualified (chartered and certified) financial planner. Adviser B […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
1

Public do not trust banks as Lehman anniversary nears

A majority of the public do not trust banks and think they were not held accountable for their role in the crash a decade ago according to a survey. A poll of 2,250 adults by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Positive Money shows how badly the legacy of misbehaviour has damaged the reputation of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com