Just 17% of adviser websites list fees, study finds

Only 17 per cent of adviser websites mention their fees, new analysis has shown, reigniting debates over online disclosure.

Of the 300 firms assessed by adviser marketing firm The Yardstick Agency, only  just five gave sufficient detail to tell clients what fees they would be likely to pay.

The results are down from last year, where nearly 35 per cent included information about fees.

The Yardstick Agency says that while some of the difference could be down to a change in methodology, where previously advisers were asked to self-report if they disclosed fees, compared to this year where websites were independently analysed, it remains clear that “only a tiny percentage of advisers and planners disclose their fees online”.

While there are advantages to online fee disclosure, including the appearance of transparency, fewer surprises for clients and allowing advisers to filter out those unwilling to pay a fair rate for advice, others remain cautious that disclosing fees online before conversations with clients will deter enquiries and advisers will not be able to discuss value ahead of price.

The Yardstick Agency director Phil Bray says different approaches can work for different types of firms.

He says: “What we do know for certain is that if you do decide to disclose your fees online you need to do so carefully, ensuring the consumer gets the information they need, while you demonstrate your value and remain compliant.”

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 25th May 2018 at 1:57 pm

    This one comes around with unfailing regularity. Unfortunately, unless you simply work on an hourly rate, it is virtually impossible to give any accurate idea of fees, because it is entirely down to what the client wants you to do. Even an hourly rate can be misleading because it is impossible for a potential client to understand how long a transaction might take.

    You will find exactly the same thing with anyone offering a service from solicitors to builders and mechanics.

    A garage cannot say ‘we will fix your car for £300’ because there are too many variables in that service. Same for us.

  2. IVOR HARPER 25th May 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I’m equally shocked that, on asking a plumber how much he would charge to ‘fix a few things in my bathroom’, he was nonplussed and offered no quote at all.

    #scandalous

  3. Mr B 25th May 2018 at 4:19 pm

    5 out of 300 is 1.7%?

  4. Philip Castle 25th May 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I can’t see MM’s advertising fees quoetd on theri website? Does Yardstick ageny quote their’s?

    It’s luke asking me how long is YOUR piece of strong? Untilyou show me, how the &uck should I know? Yorue the one whose seen it.

Leave a comment