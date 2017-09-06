Money Marketing

Jupiter unveils second emerging market debt fund

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpgJupiter has launched an emerging markets short duration bond fund for manager Alejandro Arevalo.

The latest offering follows the launch of the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond fund in March this year.

A sub-fund of the Jupiter Global Fund sicav, the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond fund has a total return mandate, aiming to provide long-term income and capital growth by investing in short duration bonds. The fund is actively managed with an unconstrained approach and will keep duration below three years.

Alejandro Arevalo, who joined Jupiter in 2016, uses top-down and bottom-up screening to search for companies that could benefit from changes at a macro, sector or company level. He will be assisted by EMD analysts Nachu Chockalingam and Reza Karim who joined earlier this year.

Arevalo says: “Emerging market economies continue to benefit from record lows in inflation, increased world trade volumes and strong drivers of domestic growth. As US economic data continues to recover and expectations of rate normalisations grow, this fund offers an opportunity for investors to benefit from the improving fundamentals in emerging markets, while targeting total return with limited interest rate risk.”

Head of investments for fixed income and multi-asset Katharine Dryer adds: “This new fund will further enhance Jupiter’s range of fixed income strategies, enabling new and existing clients to access this important asset class through products designed to suit different market environments and investor objectives.”

