Jupiter to bolster investment trust business

Jupiter Asset Management will expand its investment trust business to capitalise on what it has labelled “solid” financial performance for the first half of 2019.

H1 results released this morning show assets under management have increased 8 per cent since 31 December for the UK group.

AUM currently stands at £45.9bn, which is a drop from £48.2bn this time last year.

Net outflows of £1.1bn are down from the £2.3bn Jupiter suffered in H1 2018, however.

Recently-appointed chief executive Andrew Formica says: “While we continued to experience outflows in the period, these have slowed sharply from the first half of 2018.

“For the first half of the year, we report a solid financial performance against a backdrop of challenging conditions that have persisted into 2019 for both Jupiter and the industry as a whole.”

Formica says the renewed strength of Jupiter’s Dynamic Bond fund has helped the asset manager keep its footing in a difficult market environment.

He says: “I am pleased to report in particular, a return to net inflows for the Dynamic Bond fund, one of our most successful products.

“Strong investment performance remains a feature, with 72 per cent of mutual fund AUM above median over three years.”

Jupiter says it will now look to bolster some areas of the business which could “benefit from greater focus”.

The group says: “This includes our investment trust business and, once we have established the right breadth of products, our institutional book.

“Geographically, we are keen to consolidate our current footprint, but are alive to the possibilities of entering new markets where we see similarities to the UK and where that will play to Jupiter’s core strengths.”

Money Marketing reported a 7 per cent profit drop for Jupiter in March as the first full year of absorbing the cost of research under Mifid II and not benefiting from box profits hit results.

Formica says: “Looking forward, we have a new management team in place with the ambition to get on the front foot and grow the business.”