Jupiter suffers net outflows as bond managers hit by mixed fortunes

By

Jupiter has taken a hit on outflows as bond managers continue to suffer mixed fortunes.

Jupiter saw net outflows of more than £800m in the three months to the end of September.

Mutual funds saw the greatest outflows at £773m – £600m of which came from the firm’s fixed income strategy – with segregated mandates down £62m. Investment trusts saw slight net inflows at £2m.

Total assets under management ticked down to £47.7bn.

However, Liontrust, which also released a trading update this morning, has pointed to “strong client demand” for the launch of funds by its new global fixed income team, which has amassed £300m across strategic bond, high yield bond and absolute return bond funds in its first five months.

Overall net inflows for the three months to the end of September were £403m, and overall AUM was £12.bn, up 15 per cent over the past six months.

However, the firm notes that “we are beginning to see a long-anticipated increase in volatility in global bond markets”.

Other managers to release results this morning include Polar Capital, which has seen AUM grow to £14.7bn from £12bn in the past six months.

Polar says it could be in line to pocket £27m in performance fees for the six months to September. It received a total of £15.3m in the year to March.

Meet the Polar managers: ‘When people are scared, you don’t need to buy the scary things’

The trading update reads: “There is no certainty that the fees will be sustained over the next quarter, as performance fee receipts are extremely volatile, but nevertheless the quantum of potential net performance fee receipts is a marked improvement on the position of 2017, which itself was a record year in terms of such performance fee profitability.”

FCA drops contingent charging ban as transfer specialists forced to take investment exams

Pension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today. After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice. While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, […]

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Behind the numbers: How passive ESG funds really fare against their active rivals

A deeper look into how to make sustainable investing possible through the use of passive funds Sustainable investing has become a hot topic as more and more investors are looking to align their investments with their values. The market share of European equity funds that consider environmental, social and governance factors has almost doubled to […]

Investment Insight: Can we predict today’s economic cycles?

Economic relationships change, meaning that predictions can often prove wrong Much of Europe has enjoyed an unusually warm summer. But as the nights draw in and leaves turn brown, winter is somewhere around the corner. Like summers, economic expansions do not last forever. As the US expansion approaches its 10th birthday, investors may wonder how […]

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale steps down

Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale will depart his role in May next year. Neale has held the position at the top of the lifeboat fund since May 2010 and is leaving to pursue “new challenges” when his third three-year term ends. He says: “I haven’t taken this decision because of any diminished […]

Trustees hit with fine over three-year investment delay

The Pensions Regulator has issued an unprecedented fine to four master trust trustees, who failed to promptly invest £1.4m in contributions from 9,081 members. In January 2017, trustees of the Salvus Master Trust reported that the pension contributions, which had been made since 2014, were not yet invested. Trustees are required by law to process and invest contributions from employers and […]

