Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Alastair Irvine: Shaky ground for the euro as it turns 20

By

When a currency is trying to be all things to all people, it lives dangerously

The euro has reached its 20th anniversary without much fanfare. Across those nations that call it their currency, there remains debate on whether it has boosted prosperity, or been a straitjacket hindering the growth of the bloc’s more fragile economies. We are at the core of the issue that may threaten to be the euro’s undoing: when a currency is trying to be all things to all people, there is bound to be instability.

Arguably, it is wrong to look at the single currency as an end in itself; it is not and never has been.

It exists as a means to a political end. The economic project has always played second fiddle to the political imperative, yet the two are inextricably linked. For the euro to still be around in another 20 years, the only logical and rational next step must be to complete the project by creating a unified, balanced economic system, in which monetary policy and fiscal policy are aligned and applied in a homogeneous way across the entire eurozone.

A Herculean task
No one is under any illusion as to the scale of the task ahead. One only has to consider how difficult it has been for the UK to extricate itself from the European Union to understand how tortuous negotiations could be among the remaining 27 EU members as they seek to do the opposite; namely, complete the process of integration. Success depends on political will and the ability to carry national electorates. Nothing is ever simple when national interests rub against each other.

It is this weak foundation on which the euro has been built that gives us little cause for celebration on the single currency’s 20th anniversary.

If one had a more glass-half-full attitude, it could be said that the euro has become the second most-traded currency in the world behind the US dollar. For non-EU mercantile nations, the single currency makes it much more straightforward to trade goods and services with the 19 eurozone members.

While this is undoubtedly an advantage for both sides, the currency’s strength or weakness is also a function of internal economic conditions within the EU.

The German economy has such a strong centre of gravity that it has had a disproportionate pull on the euro, at the expense of other eurozone nations.

The euro is less strong than the deutschmark it replaced and this situation has given Germany an unfair competitive advantage, fuelling an export-driven economic boom. At the same time, the euro is stronger than some of the former currencies – the drachma, peseta and lira – used by southern eurozone states in the past and which, under normal circumstances, would have been likely to have depreciated given these countries’ weaker economies.

Such economies have been severely hamstrung by the strength of the euro relative to their own positions.

But, having given up their former national currencies, the normal safety valve which automatically regulates a country’s trade imbalances no longer exists.

The resulting debilitating effect of a long-term lack of competitiveness has led to relative economic decline and significant social problems, including mass unemployment, notably among the young.

Haves and have-nots
This, in turn, has had political consequences that are all too clear to see, with increasingly polarised views across the eurozone and the wider EU. As economic and political stresses have built, so the expectation is that the stronger northern states should effectively subsidise the weaker southern and eastern economies. That too has political consequences and creates tensions.

Nowhere was this more in evidence than during the Greek crisis, a well-documented stand-off which so nearly brought down the whole euro house of cards.

For Europe’s founding fathers, one can say with a certain amount of confidence that it was never their intention to deliberately create an asymmetric economic system – one that places monetary and fiscal policy in completely different orbits – and to leave it at that.

There would have been no sense in building an inherently permanently unstable system from the outset.

The question has been posed before: should political union have preceded monetary union?

It remains a moot point, but it’s a fruitless argument. Like it or not, here is where we are, and the fundamental political and ideological debates playing out across the bloc about the pace and depth of future integration will ultimately define whether the European project achieves the ambitions of its founders, or whether it eventually unravels and disintegrates.

Alastair Irvine is product specialist on the Jupiter Independent Funds team

Recommended
14

Britain must scrap ‘regressive’ pensions tax relief

The current system of pensions tax relief should be scrapped to tackle intergenerational inequality and generate revenue, pensions expert Michael Johnson says. In a speech at Money Marketing’s annual retirement summit, the Centre for Policy Studies research fellow argued the status quo is fundamentally unfair to Millennials aged 18 to 40. He described the system […]
1

Risk of no-deal accelerating, markets warned

Britain’s former ambassador to Brussels has warned that markets are still underplaying the chances of Britain leaving the EU with no deal come October. Speaking at the Times’ CEO Summit yesterday, Sir Ivan Rogers said that attempts to get another extension beyond the current October 31 deadline would likely be thwarted by European leaders, who […]
13

FCA letter addresses PI insurers’ concerns over higher FOS limit

The FCA has written to professional indemnity insurers to explain how high value compensation awards might look since the ombudsman increased the award limit to £350,000. The regulator says in the letter, dated 17 May, it thinks the information will “help address some of the issues or questions stakeholders have raise regarding the ombudsman service […]

Steve Bee: Changing advice for changing realities

There seem to be two types of financial advice. The one the industry is most familiar with is centred around investment advice. But not everyone has money to invest, and advice for many millions of people is more likely required to be focused on debt management and saving strategies. It is nice – fun, even […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Network UK map

Succession acquires six advice firms as assets pass £8bn

Succession Wealth has acquired six advice firms across the UK in a new phase of growth that will see it target more regional areas. Together, the acquisition deals total £800m in assets under management, with 16 advisers and 2,100 clients joining the group. Bristol firm Ellaby Pollard, Warwick Butchart Associates in Cheltenham and Winter Financial […]
1

FSCS opens claims against Sipp administrator GPC

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it is accepting claims against GPC Sipp that was placed into administration on 11 June 2019. Smith & Williamson’s Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners have been appointed joint administrators of GPC Sipp. GPC Sipp specialises in the provision of technical and administration services to Guardian Pension Trustees Limited, which […]

Work-life balance-2015

Aviva: Could flexible working worsen the gender pay gap?

Giving employees the opportunity for more flexible working may mean younger men will pull more weight in their family lives than the previous generation, but runs a risk of further widening the gender pay gap. MPs on the Treasury Committee held a hearing this morning on progress made since its recent Women in Finance report. […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Dodd 12th June 2019 at 3:49 pm

    An accurate and well-written assessment of the Euro`s plight. Those who are too quick to dismiss europhobic concerns would do well to separate political evangelism from economic reality – as Italy will not be as easy as Greece to sweep under a carpet.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com